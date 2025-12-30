Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Rahul Gandhi’s controversial Telangana Caste Census: Unconstitutional Muslim classification, vote bank politics, and divisively polarising agenda

 The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:

Rahul Gandhi’s government in Telangana conducted a caste survey in the months of November and December in 2024. Actually, in the name of caste survey, they even tried to conduct a comprehensive survey of all material assets (how many vehicles you own, how many properties you own etc), but we will ignore that for now.

Rahul Gandhi thundered in Lok Sabha how his government in Telangana finished a caste survey and shocking results came to light. I don’t know if the results are shocking, but the classification of the results are certainly very shocking. Infact, they reveal the nefarious intentions of Rahul Gandhi to divide the people of Bharat.

Here is the summary table of what the state government published. All media carried out these numbers in various tabular/design formats. I highlighted the most dangerous classification from this report.  

A screenshot of a cell phone Description automatically generated

According to this survey, the total number of Muslims are 44,57,012. Out of this, Rahul Gandhi’s government is claiming that 35,76,588 Muslims fall under the Backward Castes category. That is a whopping 80% of Muslims in the state that they have unilaterally classified as Backward Castes! Caste classification in Muslims has already been declared as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India. Yet, Rahul Gandhi, who constantly harps on Constitution of India has no hesitation in going down the unconstitutional path just to satisfy his vote bank.

While looking at the table, some obvious questions will come to anyone’s mind. For example: What about other religions? The summary report that Rahul Gandhi’s government has released does NOT mention any other religion. So, we don’t know under which category he has classified Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis etc in his table above.

The summary report has exclusive focus on Muslims. It says 15.79% are OCs in Telangana and this includes the 2.48% Muslims who are not BCs. There is no mention of any other religion in this classification. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaking in the Assembly also highlighted how the total BC population is 56.33% and this includes 10.08% of Muslims as BCs. It still beats why there has to be a separate classification for just Muslims in OC and BC.

A special 1-day assembly session was called by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the report. You would assume that they will table the report, and we will get to see details. No report was tabled in a session that was called to discuss the report! His ally, Owaisi was very agitated at not being shown the report but only a summary that has been doing the rounds. The government took shelter under privacy laws and the volume of the report (it is 1000s of pages long etc!) and said the session is only for accepting the awesome summary!

This resolution and report have now been sent to the Central government for approval. The central government cannot approve such a blatantly unconstitutional report. Once they reject it, Rahul Gandhi will again go to town screaming that his caste census report has been rejected. His divisive games are simply getting dangerous by the day.

There is another obvious question that everyone is now asking. Will Rahul Gandhi change the Chief Minister of Telangana? Because clearly by his utterances so far, it is only natural that Telangana should have a Chief Minister from the BCs. Rahul Gandhi will pass on that blame also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of this country have continued to reject Rahul Gandhi’s divisive ideas. With each rejection, his resolve to make his ideas more dangerous keeps on increasing. It’s like he wants to punish the people of Bharat for rejecting his ideas. What else explains the dangerous idea of classifying a whopping 80% of Muslims as Backward Castes?


Posted by Sudhir at 11:55 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 