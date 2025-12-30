Rahul Gandhi’s controversial Telangana Caste Census: Unconstitutional Muslim classification, vote bank politics, and divisively polarising agenda

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
Rahul Gandhi’s
government in Telangana conducted a caste survey in the months of November and
December in 2024. Actually, in the name of caste survey, they even tried to
conduct a comprehensive survey of all material assets (how many vehicles you
own, how many properties you own etc), but we will ignore that for now.
Rahul Gandhi
thundered in Lok Sabha how his government in Telangana finished a caste survey
and shocking results came to light. I don’t know if the results are shocking,
but the classification of the results are certainly very shocking. Infact, they
reveal the nefarious intentions of Rahul Gandhi to divide the people of Bharat.
Here is the
summary table of what the state government published. All media carried out
these numbers in various tabular/design formats. I highlighted the most
dangerous classification from this report.
According to
this survey, the total number of Muslims are 44,57,012. Out of this, Rahul
Gandhi’s government is claiming that 35,76,588 Muslims fall under the Backward
Castes category. That is a whopping 80% of Muslims in the state that they
have unilaterally classified as Backward Castes! Caste classification in
Muslims has already been declared as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of
India. Yet, Rahul Gandhi, who constantly harps on Constitution of India has no
hesitation in going down the unconstitutional path just to satisfy his vote
bank.
While looking at
the table, some obvious questions will come to anyone’s mind. For example: What
about other religions? The summary report that Rahul Gandhi’s government has
released does NOT mention any other religion. So, we don’t know under which
category he has classified Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis etc in his table
above.
The summary
report has exclusive focus on Muslims. It says
15.79% are OCs in Telangana and this includes the 2.48% Muslims who are not
BCs. There is no mention of any other religion in this classification. Chief
Minister Revanth Reddy speaking in the Assembly also highlighted how the total
BC population is 56.33% and this includes 10.08% of Muslims as BCs. It still
beats why there has to be a separate classification for just Muslims in OC and
BC.
A special 1-day
assembly session was called by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the
report. You would assume that they will table the report, and we will get to
see details. No report was tabled in a session that was called to discuss the
report! His ally, Owaisi was very agitated
at not being shown the report but only a summary that has been doing the rounds.
The government took
shelter under privacy laws and the volume of the report (it is 1000s of
pages long etc!) and said the session is only for accepting the awesome
summary!
This resolution
and report have now been sent to the Central government for approval. The
central government cannot approve such a blatantly unconstitutional report.
Once they reject it, Rahul Gandhi will again go to town screaming that his
caste census report has been rejected. His divisive games are simply getting
dangerous by the day.
There is another
obvious question that everyone is now asking. Will Rahul Gandhi change the
Chief Minister of Telangana? Because clearly by his utterances so far, it
is only natural that Telangana should have a Chief Minister from the BCs. Rahul
Gandhi will pass on that blame also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The people of
this country have continued to reject Rahul Gandhi’s divisive ideas. With each
rejection, his resolve to make his ideas more dangerous keeps on increasing.
It’s like he wants to punish the people of Bharat for rejecting his ideas. What
else explains the dangerous idea of classifying a whopping 80% of Muslims as
Backward Castes?
