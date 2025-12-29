India's Response to Pakistan Terrorism (May 2025)

Originally posted on LinkedIn: May 13, 2025
"This is not a time for war. But this is also not a time for terrorism". This assertion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his emotional speech on May 12th has brilliantly summed up India's devastating response to the rogue state, Pakistan.
India was very clear from the beginning - everything we will do, will only be in retaliation to the attack on India. You sent terrorists to wipe away the Sindoor of our women. We destroyed 9 of your terrorist camps, including your headquarters. Masood Azhar had to lose 10 of his relatives and literally cry in a call.
You then send 100s of drones and some missiles our way. You force us to retaliate, yet again. In just 90 minutes, we hit 11 of your air bases. We hit you in your capital Islamabad. We hit you in your commercial capital, Karachi. We hit you in your military capital, Rawalpindi. Your Army Chief had to hide in a bunker.
You come begging to us to stop the destruction and devastation we unleased on you. "This is not a time for war. But this is also not a time for terrorism" - has guided our Prime Minister to agree to halt the retaliation, provided you stop your provocation. Our Prime Minister has made it clear to you that Nuclear blackmail will not work with us. You now know the wrath we will unleash on you. We don't even know what it is you folks are celebrating on the streets!
Regarding Donald Trump's statements - I think our Prime Minister has comprehensively debunked his claims. On any day, I will trust my Prime Minister over Trump. Trump can say whatever he wants. We are however proud of our armed forces and the political leadership that has given an unprecedented response to terrorists. Bharat Mata ki Jai!
Reposted from LinkedIn
0 comments:
Post a Comment