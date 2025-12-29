Monday, December 29, 2025

Interaction with 240 ECE Students at CMR College of Engineering & Technology

Originally posted on LinkedIn: October 25, 2025

Over the last 2 days, me and my colleagues have had a really wonderful interaction with nearly 240 students of 3rd year ECE students of CMR college of engineering & technology.

Both the students and us thoroughly enjoyed the interaction that covered a wide variety of topics, based on the theme of explaining to them where the theory they are learning, is implemented in everyday use of technology :).

Here's to more such sessions!

