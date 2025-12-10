10 Years of Mentoring at BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women

Originally posted on LinkedIn: December 1, 2025
There is a very large engineering community that we all affectionately call as the "JNTU affiliated" community :). So many of us have done our engineering from colleges that were affiliated to JNTU.
Once we gained enough exposure in the industry, we figured that we must go back to our JNTU community and start interacting with our engineering students. The theme was simple - we will talk about where all that theory they learn, is implemented in the real world. Some of us used to do these interactions on an adhoc basis, from the year 2010 onwards.
In 2016, many of us at the office came together to give a formal structure to the program and mentor engineering students from these colleges. While we have visited many colleges, the BVRIT Hyderabad college of Engineering for Women has been the only institution with which we have run this mentorship program, every single year, for 10 years now :).
During the wonderfully organised Decennial celebration on 29th November, we also realised that nearly 800 students were mentored over the course of these 10 years. Many volunteers from Qualcomm had really insightful sessions with these students, and some volunteers have been doing this diligently for all the 10 years now!
For ECE students, topics have always been focused on the engineering aspects of the evolution of various technologies on the mobile phone & how they work. For CSE students, topics have varied from Programming to OS to Databases and more; and volunteers have often come up with really unique and interactive ways to teach these topics.
The students, faculty and management of BVRITH have been at the forefront of taking forward many of the learnings from these mentorship sessions. We've always looked forward to go back to the campus every year, to interact with fresh minds and come back rejuvenated!
The Decennial celebration was a nice opportunity to reflect upon the success so far and to plan for the upskill in the coming years. We've often enjoyed the quality discussions with the management of BVRIT, starting from their Chairman and this weekend was no different! We often reward the students with chocolates; this time the management won 5-stars for their exceptional leadership :).
Here's to many more such celebrations! India is on the cusp of achieving greatness and our engineering community will play in a big role in it. We all play our small roles in making it happen :).
Reposted from LinkedIn
0 comments:
Post a Comment