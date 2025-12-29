Career Saathi Program Residential Camp – Remarkable Story (March 2025)

Originally posted on LinkedIn: March 25, 2025
The first picture, from yesterday, has a very remarkable story :)
In the picture, are three young Qualcomm engineers along with 125 girl students (currently in their 12th grade, selected for this program because of their success in 10th class in government schools). This is from the Residential camp that Qualcomm-NIRMAAN conduct, regularly, as part of the unique Career Saathi Program.
The 3 young engineers, Mamata, Thanuja & Blessy have come from a very similar background as these students, and therefore were best fit to interact with the students.
Even I didn’t anticipate how awesome this interactive session would proceed to be. While students often only hear about success stories, this was perhaps the first time they saw & heard someone just like them on how they achieved academic excellence and also such good employment. It’s like the students had a real-life motivating session that they could personally connect to.
There was something very emotional (yet enjoyable) about the whole interactive session yesterday.
Sessions varied from specific problem solving methods from their subjects; Choices, especially during this adolescence phase; how to connect various STEM subjects to their implementation in everyday technology; self-growth stories of leaders in the industry from similar backgrounds as these students; preparing and demo'ing STEM models; financial literacy etc!
It was a remarkable experience for me and my colleagues to have been part of this camp, very ably conducted by NIRMAAN. Looking forward for more such interactions and watch them grow in stature :)
