Career Saathi Program Residential Camp with 130 Students (December 2025)

Originally posted on LinkedIn: December 2, 2025
On Saturday and Sunday, some of us spent really really really quality time with nearly 130 students of our Career Saathi Program (jointly run by NIRMAAN and Qualcomm). These students are in their 11th class, and had a residential camp organised for 4 days.
Like my colleague Ram Gourishetti mentioned in his post, this weekend wasn't a motivational & learning session just for the students, but also for many of us!
We spent many hours interacting with them on various topics, ranging from matrix multiplications to sensors to GPU to display to Boundaries to Digital Safety to Goal setting to Periodic Table to Solar System and many more :)
It is indeed inspiring to note how these students are adamant on not making the circumstances from which they come, an impediment to succeeding in getting into a STEM degree.
India's young are ready to take our country to greater heights. With an infectious enthusiasm like this, a Viksit Bharat in 2047 will indeed become a reality!
Reposted from LinkedIn
