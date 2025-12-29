Career Saathi Program Interaction with 130 Girl Students (October 2025)

Originally posted on LinkedIn: October 21, 2025
Over the past weekend, we had a series of wonderful interactions with nearly 130 girl students of our Career Sathi Program (CSP is a joint program by NIRMAAN and Qualcomm). These students have been identified in their 10th class, and are currently pursuing their 12th class.
Colleagues have come up with really innovative and brilliant ideas to conduct very very meaningful interactions with these students - something that the students have repeatedly acknowledged :). We also handed over many books that colleagues have donated.
More importantly, it was really fascinating to see these students overcome their fears and express so eloquently, their learnings in STEM & their experiences at the residential camps! They are all certainly gearing up to play a very important role in the building of our nation :).
Here's to more such wonderful interactions!
Reposted from LinkedIn
