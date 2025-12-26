Being a judge for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

LinkedIn Post — 13 Jan 2025, 12:13 PM IST

On January 12th 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent the entire day with young leaders from across the country at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025.

A unique program (as with many of his programs), this program had multiple stages to it. I had the wonderful opportunity to be part of the leadership moderators (3rd stage) for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and interact with bright young minds from these two states.

In this era of constant outrage on social media and TV media, these enlightening conversations with youngsters were a very good reminder of the irrelevance of the outrage. These conversations are proof that the youngsters of Bharat are more enthusiastic about finding solutions than indulging in indignation. The rooted nature of these conversations is something I will never forget.

Some of the students got selected for the finals in New Delhi, some didn’t. After all, it’s a competition. But all of them made a great impact on me. And all of them were determined not to let go of their ideas and passion irrespective of the result of this particular competition — Viksit Bharat 2047.

I share my detailed experiences in an article here: https://lnkd.in/gvkr_7qRhttps://lnkd.in/gvkr_7qR