Faculty Development Program at Sreenidhi Institute

Recently, had an opportunity to interact with faculty of various engineering colleges, as part of an Faculty Development Program (FDP) conducted by Sreenidhi Institute.
We interacted about the (R)evolution of the smartphone and how the faculty can incorporate various facets of the (r)evolution while teaching various subjects during the Engineering curriculum, from 2nd year to 4th year.
I was also reminded of a similar program in 2017, we (myself and many colleagues) conducted, for the faculty of BVRIT group of institutions. Both these interactions were extremely fruitful for all of us.
The theme of all our interactions with faculty is similar - how can the faculty map theory they teach, to practical implementations in day-to-day technologies that are in use. We believe this will ignite more interest in the students and create further interest in their role in shaping our future!
