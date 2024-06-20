Video Podcasts/Interviews for 2024 elections

Four podcasts that I was part of, in telugu :). This is on a channel aptly titled Samvadam :).
Part-1 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024:
A decade of wealth generation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec20gbS57r4
Part-2 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024:
A decade of Infrastructure Transformation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8IT3J0V8V0&t=1585s
Part-3 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024:
A decade of epic transformations - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoJW326Be2Q
India's Semi-Conductor policy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ILBIHxe7fQ&t=14s
English Interview on NIJ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaOPspJIq9Y
