Thursday, June 20, 2024

Video Podcasts/Interviews for 2024 elections

Four podcasts that I was part of, in telugu :). This is on a channel aptly titled Samvadam :).

Part-1 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024: 

A decade of wealth generation -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec20gbS57r4 


Part-2 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024:

A decade of Infrastructure Transformation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8IT3J0V8V0&t=1585s 


Part-3 of Why #ModiOnceMore2024: 

A decade of epic transformations - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoJW326Be2Q


India's Semi-Conductor policy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ILBIHxe7fQ&t=14s 


English Interview on NIJ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaOPspJIq9Y

