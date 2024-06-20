In 2024 LS Elections, BJP scripted history in Telangana: How the party has gained momentum after losing steam in run-up to 2023 elections

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it for reference:
When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
was assassinated in 1984, she was a member of Lok Sabha from the Medak
constituency in Telangana (then part of Andhra Pradesh state). The BJP won this
seat in 1999, when it was in alliance in TDP. The victor, Mr. A. Narendra, went
into TRS and won the seat again in 2004. And ever since, this seat has been a
TRS stronghold for 20 years. Medak was one of the two seats that TRS won in
2009. Medak was the seat from where KCR himself won in 2014 (and gave it up for
the MLA seat because he became the CM). KCR’s MLA constituency is also part of
the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. One can thus gauge the importance of this
seat in the annals of history.
True to their nature, voters of
Medak created new history in 2024 Lok Sabha elections he 2024 And for the first
time in history, the BJP won this seat on its own in 2024, thus creating new
history! The candidate, Mr. Raghunandan Rao is fairly well known and is the one
who won the all important Dubbaka Assembly by-election
in 2020 – an election that heralded the downfall of KCR! Mr. Raghunandan
Rao is no stranger to Medak. This is his home constituency and he has also been
the Medak in charge of TRS, back when he was a member of the TRS. All those
grassroot level contacts certainly played a crucial role in his stellar
campaign in this constituency. He was up against formidable forces but the
pro-Modi wave in Telangana coupled with some anger against incumbent Congress
party were used very well by him.
Medak is not the only
constituency in Telangana where history was made. India’s biggest Lok Sabha
constituency is Malkajigiri constituency in Telangana. Current Telangana Chief
Minister, Revanth Reddy, won this seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a way,
this was his sitting seat and with him winning the 2023 Assembly elections,
this seat was supposed to be an easy seat for the Congress.
BJP’s candidate, Mr. Eatala
Rajendar, won this seat by polling a whopping 53% of the votes! He is also no
stranger to the people of Telangana and infact has been a pillar for TRS until
KCR unceremoniously decided to sack him. Though he won the assembly
by-poll in 2021, he lost his seat in the 2023 elections only to make a
great comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections!
Mahbubnagar constituency also
witnessed another scintillating contest in which the BJP candidate, Mrs.
D.K.Aruna won by a slender margin of ~4500 votes! KCR himself won from here in
2009 (in alliance with the TDP and Communists). Current Telangana Chief
Minister from Congress, Revanth Reddy’s assembly constituency forms a part of
Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency too! No wonder this was touted as a very
tough seat right from the beginning. Nevertheless, one of BJP’s national Vice
Presidents, Mrs. D.K.Aruna put up such a spirited fight that the BJP wrested
this seat too.
One of the most unique
constituencies in Telangana (and perhaps India) is the Chevella constituency.
It ranges from the famed Hi-Tech city of Hyderabad to interior villages in
Vikarabad – making it a really unique combination of pure Urban and pure Rural
populace! BJP’s candidate, Mr. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is a highly accomplished
entrepreneur; comes from a highly respectable family; is married into a highly
respectable family; has been an MP in 2014 from TRS; and has now won it for a 2nd
time in 2024, from the BJP.
In addition to these 4 seats, the
BJP has also retained 4 seats it won in the 2019 elections – Adilabad,
Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad. The party was in near doldrums during
the 2023 elections. It won only 8 Assembly seats out of the 119 seats. Too many
unsavoury happenings in late 2022 resulted in unexpected changes at the helm in
the state. There was not enough time to salvage the 2023 result but under the
stewardship of Mr. Kishan Reddy, the party was able to bounce back in the 2024
Lok Sabha, producing a stellar result! A combination of very good candidate
selection; early announcement of all candidates; and great campaign that added
to the Modi-wave in the state enabled BJP to win 8 and come 2nd in 7
seats!
The Congress party was hopeful of
winning 12-14 seats, riding on their victory just 6 months back in the assembly
polls. However, a combination of unfulfilled
promises and a very strong resurgence of the BJP ensured that they win 8
seats.
The second biggest story though,
is the decimation of the BRS. They won 0. From being a ruling party just 6
months back to scoring a nought – the downward spiral was perhaps not
surprising, given how the party reacted to the loss in the Assembly elections. Not
a single lesson was learnt by the leadership. KCR, injured from a fall at his
home, didn’t go to the Assembly at all – leaving it to his son and nephew to do
all the firefighting. KCR’s son, KTR, continued to exhibit unparalleled
arrogance (the same that led to the loss in the first place) in his speeches
and interactions. KCR didn’t even issue a statement when his daughter, Kavitha,
was arrested in the Delhi Liquor scam case. He was quick to release a statement
when Kejriwal was arrested though. Actions like these
didn’t obviously go well with the people. The cadre was very quick to desert
the leadership – resulting in a whopping drop of 24% vote share!
BJP, which was primed to rise as
the second major party in the run-up to 2023 elections lost steam closer to the
elections. It is now again in the same position. The national leadership should
not let this current position of strength to slip like last time. The people’s
faith in the BJP must be taken forward in Telangana, for a replication of
Odisha situation!
0 comments:
Post a Comment