How Modi hacks EVMs, part 7: Going from Congress’ 35% neem-coated Urea to 100%, eliminating pilferage, to soil health cards and more. How Farmers benefitted

Urea as a fertilizer is widely
used and because of this, it was also one of the highly pilferaged fertilizer
in the country. There was a time in our country when farmers had to stand in
long lines to buy Urea. The long lines often led to fights and occasionally led
to even the police having to get involved. Urea that was supposed to land in
the hands of the farmer, often ended up with chemical industries or even rogue
elements that used Urea to prepare adulterated
milk.
What was the solution for this?
Neem coating the Urea. This will increase its yield and also make it unusable
for pilferage. In the year 2002, when
NDA was in power, it was recommended that Urea be neem-coated and the same was
experimented at one plant. It took about 2 years for us to understand it’s
success at a small scale. The decision to expand this to large scale was to be
taken in July 2004. Mysteriously, very mysteriously, the then UPA government
led by the honest Manmohan Singh decides to only neem-coat 35% of the Urea! It
doesn’t take a genius to figure out why this was done. After becoming the Prime
Minister of India, Narendra Modi made neem-coated Urea as 100% mandatory! I now
don’t need to explain the immense benefits that our farmer got because of this
one decision. So, we just have to ask ourselves why the farmer will not press
the lotus button on the EVM?
Urea is not the only input needed
for a good crop. Farmers will need to spend some money to buy equipment year
after year. It took someone like Narendra Modi to come up with a unique scheme
called Kisan Samman Nidhi. The scheme will transfer, directly to the farmers
account, 6000 rupees per year in three equal instalments. Many state
governments have attached themselves to this scheme and add some more amount.
Therefore, crores of eligible farmers now get upto 10,000 rupees per year from
the government, that they can use as Input credit. Till date, nearly a whopping
2.5 lakh crore rupees has been transferred to over 11 crore accounts as
Input credit. Now, ask for yourself, why would they not credit Narendra Modi for
their prosperity and press the Lotus button on the EVM?
Speaking about Inputs, one of the
biggest inputs that a farmer will need is about the health of the soil. By
issuing nearly 23 crore Soil Health Cards (a unique initiative), the
Modi government has ensured that farmers are aware of the strengths and
weaknesses of their soil and will take decisions accordingly!
For most people in the organised
sector, having an insurance is a very common thing. For farmers, it was a
nightmare to have insurance for their crops. In 2016, with the launch of the PM
Fasal Bima Yojana, the Modi government fulfilled yet another long pending
demand from the agricultural community. Did schemes not exist before 2016?
Ofcourse yes. The premium was high, coverage was low and settlement was a
nightmare! After resolving these critical problems in 2016, the Modi government
bought in further reforms to their own scheme in 2020. The speed with which
feedback is incorporated into schemes is a topic for another article! Today,
nearly 30 crore farmers across the country have insured their crops under this
scheme. Nearly 95,000 crore rupees have been paid by the government to
the farmers on their claims! 95,000 crore rupees!
When Prime Minister Modi
announced that his government’s aim is to double the farmer’s income by the
year 2022, many mocked him. They mocked him because they wanted statistical
proof of doubling of income from every farmer in the country. They were so busy
mocking him that they lost sight of the many schemes that were being
implemented by him. Today, Milk production in India is nearly 50% more than
what it was in 2013! Today, there has been a more 50% increase in the
production of pulses compared to 2013 (Infact, notice
the stagnation in the production of pulses for a large part of UPA). I can
go on and on about the increased production in various agricultural products
but you get the picture! There was so much noise around giving MSP a legal
status, while all along the Modi government increased MSP on multiple products
thereby increasing the income of the farmers. Our farmers are producing more
and earning more because of the government’s schemes, then is it any surprise
that they will opt to press the lotus button
Agriculture is not just about the
food grains. Through the PM Matsya Sampada Scheme, nearly 6 lakh fisher
families get livelihood and nutritional support in their lean fishing periods;
and heavy investments into fishing-related infrastructure. All these have led to
India becoming the 2nd largest fish-producing country. I think
you now understand how these lakhs of families will willingly become part of
the project where they will go and press the relevant button on the EVM, come
election day!
Today, our farmers produce more
than before. Our farmers sell more than before (e-NAM is a brilliant example). And
most importantly, our farmers earn more than before. Agriculture, Aquaculture,
Diary-culture etc are thriving like never before. Now, ask for yourselves, why
would these crores of farmers not come out on election day and press the lotus
button on the EVM?
