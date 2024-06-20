Telangana: How Congress fooled the public, once again, in the name of 6 guarantees they gave during assembly elections

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
In the run-up to
the Assembly elections of Telangana, the Congress announced 6 guarantees for
the people of Telangana. As elections started nearing, Revanth Reddy repeatedly
promised that he will implement ALL guarantees within 100 days of coming to
power. The conviction in his tone was believed by the people of Telangana
and they voted the Congress to power.
First of all,
what are these 6 guarantees? Below is a variant of the info-graphic that
Congress used in all newspaper ads and all their official handles.
It is a very well-designed
info-graphic that gives you the first impression that there are actually only 6
guarantees in the promise. A second look and you will realise how the Congress
scammed you even with something as simple as a number! A closer perusal of the
document shows that the actual guarantees being promised are 13 in
number, and not 6! Almost every “Guarantee” has sub-guarantees also included in
them.
·
Guarantee # 1 is titled Mahalakshmi, and has a
total of 3 sub-guarantees.
·
Guarantee # 2 is titled Rythu Bharosa, and has a
total of 3 sub-guarantees.
·
Guarantee # 3 is titled Yuva Vikasam, and has a
total of 2 sub-guarantees.
·
Guarantee # 4 is titled Indiramma Indlu, and has
a total of 2 sub-guarantees.
·
Guarantee # 5 is titled Gruha Jyothi and is the
only guarantee with no sub-guarantees!
·
Guarantee # 6 is titled Cheyutha, and has a
total of 2 sub-guarantees.
It is now very
clear that Revanth Reddy wanted to get away with implementing any 6 out of
these 13 Guarantees within 100 days and claim that he kept his promise. I must
say, it was a very innovative way of doing a scam! Now, let’s take a look if he
actually executed this intelligent scam. The Congress government completed 100
days on March 17th, 2024. The election code kicked in on March 16th,
2024. In the above info-graphic:
- Guarantee
(1) has 3 sub-guarantees.
- The
2500/- per month to every woman scheme, has NOT been started at
all.
- Oher
2 Sub-Guarantees are being implemented.
- Guarantees
number (2) and (3) have NOT even started.
- Guarantee
(4) has 2-sub guarantees.
- The
“250 sq.yards plot for all movement fighters” has NOT been
initiated at all.
- The
“House site and 5 lakh for people not having own house” is only PARTIALLY
started now (announced only in the 1st week of March for a
limited set of people)
- Guarantee
(5) has been announced and is being implemented from March 1st.
- Guarantee
(6) has 2 sub-guarantees.
- The
“4000 rupees monthly pension” has NOT been started at all.
- The
increase in health insurance was perhaps the easiest one to implement and
is under implementation now
So, that
essentially means that only 4 out of the promised 13 guarantees (in 100
days) are currently fully being implemented. If you want to give credit for
an additionally partially implemented promise, then Congress is implementing
only 4.25 out of the promised 13 guarantees! Let’s for a moment not even delve
into this much detail and just go by the slogan “6 Guarantees” that were
promised in 100 days. Even amongst those, only 4 are being implemented which is
a clear breaking of the vehement promise Revanth Reddy gave before the
elections.
Outside of these
6 Guarantees, Revanth Reddy also promised a loan waiver program for the
farmers, again within 100 days. Caught openly with this lie, Revanth Reddy now
promised a new date for only this promise – August 15th!
Caught in a
quagmire over his unkept promise, Revanth Reddy is using a new strategy. He is
openly threatening people
that if they don’t vote
for the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then it will be
very difficult for him to provide these “guarantees”. It is a really strange
argument but it is also not surprising because this has been the Congress DNA –
to threaten voters with dire consequence for trusting them in the first place. The
voters trusted Revanth Reddy when he said he will fulfil ALL guarantees within
100 days. Voters are obviously angry that he did NOT keep his promise. Instead
of apologising to them, Revanth is threatening them that if they don’t vote for
Congress, they will not get the other guarantees too!
Revanth Reddy
has been constantly claiming that the Lok Sabha election is a referendum
on his 4-month rule. The media also went gaga over him and his working
style. Revanth Reddy is also going national, with his appearances on various
channels, and is eloquently explaining Rahul Gandhi’s divisive agenda in these
interviews! The hard reality is that the Congress has yet again cheated people
with false promises and is now threatening the very same people with dire
consequence. Afterall, old habits die hard!
