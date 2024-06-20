How Modi Hacks EVMs, Part 8: Seminal 10 years with epochal events and decisions – from Ram Mandir to G20, Women’s Reservation Bill, NEP and more

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
As hard as it is to believe, we
were actually able to write 9 articles in a series titled How Prime Minister
Modi hacks EVMs (all listed at the end of this article) without even touching
upon the huge and epochal events that have unfolded in his 10 years as PM. The
scale of his trail-blazing
decisions is very large. Even after 9 articles on various topics ranging
from health to wealth, from law-making to peace-making, we still haven’t
touched upon the many other decisions that look seemingly small but are infact
big.
For example, that the Modi
government changed the eligible age for marriage to 21 years for both men and
women? Did you know that nearly 2000 old rules
and laws that were obsolete were removed by the Modi government? There are
many such more small things that we can spend time on (A twitter
thread here talks about 175 unique accomplishments), but we should move on
to discuss the events and decisions that no one thought was possible to
achieve, but that this government has accomplished!
The opening of the new
Parliament building, while a big event in itself, was also a witness to two
huge events in Independent India. In 1947, just before the transfer of
power from British to India, Jawaharlal Nehru was presented with a Sengol from
Tamil Nadu, that will signify the transfer of power. Jawaharlal Nehru sent it
to a museum and it was later classified as his walking stick! It took Prime
Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to restore the Sengol to its rightful place
in the Lok Sabha. This powerful image of India’s Prime Minister walking with
the Sengol, accompanied by the chanting of mantras by the pandits, has left
a really lasting impression in my mind.
The Women’s Reservation Bill
was passed in the first session of the new Parliament building. A bill that was
first mooted in 1996 could only become law in the year 2023. This was passed
with an unbelievable 454-2 majority in the Lok Sabha. The scale of this
achievement will be visible (literally!) once we see 33% of our
parliamentarians being women, post the delimitation exercise. Both the events
are befitting the stature of the event of opening of the new Parliament
building.
The National Education Policy
has been revised for the first time after 1985. This NEP is even more
transformational than the 1985 one. The current 3-tier structure in our schools
will be changed to a more meaningful 4-tier structure; there is going to be
increased focus on funding of research in our colleges; there are going to be
changes in the way degrees are awarded; we now have the choice of making
education more flexible (such as breaking up a degree into multiple slots). A
single paragraph or a single article cannot do justice to discuss the
monumental changes NEP will bring in once it becomes fully operational.
The Presidency of G20 was
ridiculed by the opposition saying that this is just a rotating feature and
nothing great about Modi. It’s phenomenal how they underestimate Modi when they
ridicule him on matters so big! Nearly 200 programs related to the G20 were
held in more than 60 cities or towns in entire India. It didn’t matter which
party was ruling a particular state – all states got good preference in hosting
multiple leaders from the most powerful countries of the world in their cities
or towns. Celebrations were seen in the cities and towns that hosted these
multiple summits.
The first big pleasant surprise
came when we all saw our Prime Minister PM Modi addressed the G20 Summit with
‘Bharat’ nameplate.
The second pleasant surprise was
equally very heartening. G20 was made more inclusive when the 55-member African
Union joined the grouping – something that no one imagined. Just when they
thought there will not be any more surprises, came two more big announcements.
One is the establishment of the India-Middle East-European economic corridor.
And the other was is the establishment of the Global Biofuels Alliance.
This OpIndia article captures very well the 10 huge accomplishments of the transformative nature of our G-20 Presidency. By involving all states of India, Modi didn’t make G20 the elitist event they thought it was. By getting the African Union to join G20, Modi made sure G20 isn’t an elitist organisation they thought it was. The Presidency may have gone to another country via rotation, but the legacy of what India achieved in its presidency will stay forever!
There came a time when no one
took political party manifestos seriously. That was because everyone just
thought all political parties lie on their manifestos and nothing really ever
comes out of it. All that changed on August 5, 2019. Words fail to
describe the emotions one was undergoing while watching the political acumen
with which Article 370 was abrogated on that day in the Rajya Sabha and
the next day in the Lok Sabha. The ensuing peace and prosperity in Kashmir that
followed the abrogation is ample proof of how people have
lapped up their new found freedom. It is baffling how people of J&K
were deprived of all the opportunities
available to the rest of the country and yet their misery was sold to us as
a normal occurrence in J&K.
The pran prathista (I cannot find an English translation that will sound as beautiful as this!) of Bhagwan Ram in the magnificent Ram Mandir at his birth place in Ayodhya, is a truly epochal event. The epochal scale is evident from the fact that it took more than 500 years for this to happen.
This brings to end the 10-article
series on how Prime Minister Modi hacks EVMs. Part-1 speaks
about the focus on small-scale entrepreneurs; Part-2 speaks
about the revolutions in the labour/employment sector; Part-3 speaks
about the focus on both prevention and cure in health; Part-4
speaks about how the lives of women were made better at home, school and work. Part-5
speaks about the Focus on financial systems, along with Big Bang Reforms and
simultaneous benefits to middle-class, economically weaker sections. Part-6
speaks about law-making and peace-making efforts that made India a much safer
place to live in. Two articles, not numbered in this series, but count into how
he hacks EVMs are – The
many highs of the 17th Lok Sabha; and the implementation
of the AP Reorg Act. And of course, this particular article 😊.
0 comments:
Post a Comment