AP Politics - Part-1

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
The electorate for the election
of President of India are the elected MLAs and MPs. During the vote for
Presidential elections in June 2022, there was only one state in the entire
country where 100% of the electorate voted for Draupadi Murmu. Andhra Pradesh.
AP has zero BJP MLAs, zero BJP
MPs elected to Lok Sabha. The two parties that made up more than 99% of this electorate
– the YSRCP, the TDP – are not part of the NDA. In fact, we are all now very
familiar at the vitriol TDP spewed on Modi and the drubbing they received at
the elections in 2019. Both the ruling YSRCP and the opposing TDP have
supported the Modi government on many key legislations as and when required –
that is a support of 25 Lok Sabha MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs.
If one looks back over the past
4.5 years, there are probably two states in the country that have garnered the
least amount of space in the media outside of their states. Andhra Pradesh and
Odisha – the two states that went to simultaneous polls with Lok Sabha in 2019.
To an extent, I understand the least amount of interest in Odisha, because of
the predictability of the political victor there and the near total absence of
controversial events. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh provided for very intriguing
political stories and enough controversies, and yet hasn’t been able to make it
to the non-telugu media in the country.
I am also equally guilty of not
writing enough about AP in the past 4.5 years. And thus, is born this three
part-series (1, 2, 3) on the politics of Andhra Pradesh in the past 4.5 year. I will try
to weave various major events over the past 4.5 years from the lens of the
three major political forces in the state – the YSRCP, the TDP and the Jana Sena
party.
The ruling YSRCP
Jagan Mohan Reddy won 151 out of
the 175 seats in the 2019 assembly elections. The massive mandate presented him
a very good and perhaps rare opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the
newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh. While, in 6 months from now, we will know
if the people think he utilised this rare opportunity to transform the state,
it is useful to recollect the content of his massive ads in newspapers all
along these 4 years.
You can pick any ad of his
government over the past 4 years – and you can see how he has distributed money
to the people. There are ads that delve into details of one single scheme and
then there are ads that summarize all schemes. The free schemes target most
sections of the society. In fact, a whole new segment of employment has been
created by this government – village
volunteers! A village volunteer is appointed with a salary of about 5000
per month and the job is to make sure beneficiaries are receiving the intended
benefits! While this sounded exciting at the beginning, it didn’t take too long
for people to realise that this is a mere short term employment prospect with
no real growth!
The gist of all of the ads are
the same – wealth distribution to the people – mostly in the form of money or
partly in the form of infrastructure. You would obviously wonder where the
money is coming from, to be given away. Andhra Pradesh has the highest fuel
prices in the country. The government also ventured into the liquor business
and gets revenue from that sector! And then there is real estate of course.
Jagan’s “mark governance” was a
slogan that the YSRCP toyed for a brief while. They perhaps gave it up when
YSRCP proudly claimed that Jagan announced “Power
Holidays for industries” as if it was a benefit
he bestowed! His “mark governance” has also been marred by many
controversies starting with the 3-capitals
plan for Andhra Pradesh. The plan is currently on hold because the High
Court has given a ruling against it. We had written in detail about the egotistic
plan earlier, so we will not delve into it any further.
Bigger controversies awaited him.
Infact, the palace
intrigue of Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy beats the best written TV shows. Y.S.
Vivekananda, who is Jagan's own uncle (his father's brother), was murdered in
March 2019. Y.S. Viveka's daughter had to approach the High Court to get a CBI
enquiry done. In her petition to the court, she submitted a damning statement
on Jagan too. On April 16, 2022 - the CBI arrested Y.S.Viveka's cousin brother
- Y.S.Bhaskar Reddy as the main conspirator of this murder! Who is Bhaskar
Reddy? Bhaskar Reddy is Jagan's wife's own uncle (mother's brother!). Bhaskar
Reddy's son, Avinash Reddy is the current YSRCP MP from Kadapa constituency! Head
spins while trying to figure out the scale of this intrigue. We aren’t done
yet!
Jagan’s own sister, Y.S.Sharmila,
broke ties with him and established her own party in Telangana. In a damning
interview to a news channel, it was clear that the break up was anything but
pleasant. Jagan’s mother sided with her daughter. Jagan’s mother was honorary
President of the YSRCP. She had to quit that post in order to side with her
daughter! In summary, Jagan broke ties with his mother and sister; and has his
close relatives in jail in case related to the murder of his own uncle.
Jagan faces the exact same
criticism that KCR faced – that he is not accessible to his MLAs; and that he
doesn’t even meet the people of the state. There is talk about severe
discontent in the party because he intends to replace as many as 80 sitting
MLAs for the 2024 elections. Jagan also has distributed unbelievable amounts of
money as part of government schemes, just like KCR has. The distribution of
wealth hasn’t been enough for KCR to win back power. The Jagan government’s focus on wealth distribution and
lack of focus on wealth creation has certainly angered sections of the
citizenry. While opinion poll after opinion poll (including one in this month)
have told that the YSRCP will win 22 to 25 seats in the Lok Sabha from AP
(total of 25 seats), the rising anger was evident from the fact that the YSRCP
lost all 3 MLC seats in the Graduate constituency elections that were held in
2022, to the TDP.
Ah, the TDP 😊.
The fluctuating fortunes of the TDP over its 40-year-old history are well
documented. Chandrababu Naidu has been at the helm of the party for nearly 28
years in these 40 years. And has overseen 2 victories and 3 crushing defeats in
assembly elections. The 2019 was the worst. In part-2 of this series, we will
talk more about how TDP fared after the 2019 debacle.
