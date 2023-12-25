AP Politics - Part 2

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
In part-1 of this series, we had spoken about how Andhra Pradesh is the least talked about state in the non-Telugu media. This was in direct contrast to how AP was constantly in the news in the 2018 to 2019 period. The noise that Chandrababu Naidu and TDP made after they came out of NDA in 2018 often reached the levels of abuse unheard of before. The scale of debacle of the TDP that ensued in the 2019 elections was also unheard of before! The fluctuating fortunes of the TDP over its 40-year-old history are well documented. Chandrababu Naidu has been at the helm of the party for nearly 28 years in these 40 years. And has overseen 2 victories and 3 crushing defeats in assembly elections. The 2019 was the worst.
But being the wily politician
that he is, Chandrababu Naidu didn’t take too long to try and warm up to the
BJP! Even with the minimal MPs that he had, he announced support to the
abrogation of Article 370 and then many other subsequent legislations that the
Modi government bought in. When Jagan proposed the 3-capital plan, Chandrababu
and his cohort media started singing a new song – everything
is ready in Amaravati! This was in direct contrast to the vitriol they
spewed on Modi regarding the building of the capital in Amaravati. This change
of heart did not come because the BJP suddenly became very strong in AP. In
fact, the BJP is still not a major player in Andhra Pradesh but Chandrababu was
desperate to get back into the good books of Modi because of the mandate Modi
received in the country.
With COVID hitting in early 2020,
the TDP basically could not get the ground running up until late 2021. It is
during this time period that they trained and ramped up Chandrababu Naidu’s
son, Lokesh. Lokesh had the image of a pappu, until the 2019 elections. Many
memes were made on how he pronounces Telugu words and how he doesn’t know many
basics. By end of 2021, Lokesh was a transformed leader. He shed weight and
also shed any inhibitions while delivering speeches.
Meanwhile, the political slugfest
in AP was drowning into new depths every day. Vulgar comments on various
leaders became a norm. At one stage, when the TDP MLAs were commenting on a
leaked phone call of a YSRCP minister with a lady, the YSRCP retorted by asking
if Chandrababu Naidu is the father of Lokesh in the first place. This led to
the now famous press conference where Chandrababu Naidu cried
inconsolably at how his wife has now been dragged into this dirty slugfest.
This was also the turning point that the TDP was looking for. Chandrababu
gained a lot of sympathy for the manner in which his wife (and NTR’s daughter)
was insulted in the Assembly. Many neutral voters were also disgusted at what
transpired in the Assembly.
It was around this time that the
party also decided that Lokesh will take up a padayatra that will span a full
year. He was truly ready to mingle with people and also communicate better. The
TDP also came up with a catchy slogan – “Pscyho povali, cycle ravali” –
literally translating to “The Psycho should go, the Cycle should come”. Psycho
refers to Jagan Mohan Reddy. Cycle refers to the TDP’s election symbol.
Amidst this came the MLC election
schedule – elections were scheduled for 3 graduate constituencies, 2 teacher
constituencies and 4 local body constituencies. The 4 local body results were a
foregone conclusion given the majority YSRCP had. It was the graduate and
teacher constituencies that was grabbing the attention and space in the media.
In a stunning upset, the TDP won
all 3 graduate constituencies. The 2 teachers’ constituencies were won by the
YSRCP. MLC elections are generally
spread across multiple MLA constituencies. In this case, elections were held
across 109 MLA constituencies with only the graduates as the voters, for 3 MLC
seats. Everyone saw this as on the biggest opinion poll ever because of the
spread! Even though opinion polls continue to predict a massive majority for
the YSRCP, the impact of these real victories can never be understated. These
provide fuel to the sagging fortunes of a political party.
However, the bigger push for the
TDP came when Jagan Mohan Reddy arrested Chandrababu Naidu in September 2023!
The prolonged stay in the jail further created larger sympathy in favour of
Chandrababu Naidu. Similar to the unsavoury assembly incident, this arrest also
created a large sympathy amongst the neutral voters. Normally reluctant people
took to the streets to protest against this arrest. The facts of the case
aside, the emotional aspect of this arrest was perhaps misread by Jagan Mohan
Reddy. Yes, the electoral impact needs to be seen but it is now undeniable that
the arrest has certainly helped speed up the formal alliance between the TDP
and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.
Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party is
already in alliance with the BJP and is part of the NDA. However, with the
arrest of Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan did not want to hold back anymore on
announcing his alliance with the TDP, so he went ahead and announced an alliance
unilaterally. In part-3 of this series, we will discuss the politics of the
Jana Sena party and the overall scenario for the 2024 elections.
