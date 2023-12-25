AP Politics - Part 3

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
This is the 3rd and
last in a series on the political scenario of Andhra Pradesh. In part-1 we
discussed the YSRCP and in part-2 we discussed the TDP.
Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party
went alone in the 2019 elections. It won only 1 seat. Pawan Kalyan himself lost
in 2 constituencies that he contested in. After spewing unbelievable vitriol on
Modi and the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Pawan Kalyan meekly
announced in late 2019 that he will be a part of NDA.
Despite joining the NDA, he had a
love-hate relationship with the BJP. Not a single joint agitation was organised
by the BJP-JSP in the state, because Pawan Kalyan felt that the stature of the
state leadership of the BJP is not the same as his! News reports often
indicated how he preferred to talk to the Delhi leadership and not the state
leadership. He was pretty much going alone in his acerbic attacks on the ruling
YSRCP, which were becoming popular by the day. As time went by, Pawan Kalyan realised
that defeating YSRCP in 2024 elections is his primary aim and hence started
warming up to the TDP, because if he stays only with the BJP, he will not make
any electoral impact.
This creates a classic conundrum.
Does this mean that there will be a TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in AP, similar to what
happened in 2014? But then does that mean TDP returns back to BJP after all
that vitriol pre-2019? Does the BJP want to get TDP back into the NDA fold? While
answers were elusive to these questions, JSP continued to warm up to the TDP
and when Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in September 2023, Pawan Kalyan went
ahead and announced a formal alliance with the TDP. Where does it leave BJP in
the scheme of things? We don’t know yet but Pawan Kalyan says he is confident
that he will bring BJP onboard too!
Pawan Kalyan is a maverick. No
one knows when he is active in politics and when he is active in movies. He
often goes into a shell and till date hasn’t been able to carve out leaders of
any significance from his party. The Jana Sena fought in alliance with the BJP
in the recently concluded Telangana elections and lost all the 8 seats it
contested in. His speeches rouse his cadre, of course. His punch dialogues are
a treat for the fans. But like he himself told them – their whistles don’t
translate into votes! He has travelled within the state more extensively
post-2021 than ever before. Pawan Kalyan has a good hold over an ~20 lakh
voters in AP, which is significant and hence makes sense for larger parties
like TDP to want to be in alliance with the Jana Sena. Though he cannot win on
his own, his vote bank in an alliance can bring significant benefits to the
bigger party in the alliance.
What does 2024 hold in store?
As of now, we know that the fight
is primarily going to be between YSRCP and the TDP-JSP alliance. Whether BJP
will join or not, we have to wait and see. There are already strong rumours
that that Prashant Kishor, who helped YSRCP in 2019 is now helping the TDP for
2024! The YSRCP is going to completely bank on the numerous welfare schemes
that target most sections of the society. Surveys indicate a strong support
from the women voters, in addition to support from religious minority groups in
the state. Bye-election results have shown to us that there is anger amongst
the youth because of the lack of employment opportunities within the state. Both
the TDP and JSP are adept at crafting catchy slogans. The TDP is also trying to
bank on the 14-year tenure of Chandrababu as CM.
Though the BJP is not a major
player in the state, it can be rest assured of one thing – whoever wins, it can
be assured of support in Parliament from both the parties! The fluctuating
fortunes of all political parties in AP, over the past 4.5 years made for
riveting political drama. We now await what the people have in store for the
2024 elections!
