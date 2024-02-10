We built a Bhavya Mandir. We will now build a Bhavya Bharat: PM Modi's brilliant speech captures the mood and responsibilities of our generation

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Publishing it here for reference:
The enormity of January 22, 2024 needs no explanation. The emotion associated with the event cannot be explained. If you are the chosen one to perform the Pran Pratishtha (what a beautiful term this is), then the scale of the weight you carry on your shoulders needs no explanation either. Akhilesh Mishra eloquently captures here, how Prime Minister Narendra Modi united the entire country through his actions – sharing of Ram Bhajans on his social media accounts; following a stringent 11-day anushtan (ritual) during which he gave up grain and slept on the floor; visiting many temples associated with Shri Ram’s travel in the South; and finally coming to Ayodhya on Jan 22nd for the Pran Pratishtha rituals. After completing all the rituals, the Prime Minister spoke to the people of the country for about 35 minutes.
I don’t know what it is about this particular speech that has captivated me so much. It’s been 2 days and the speech is still occupying a lot of space in my mind and thoughts. Perhaps it is the time at which I watched it (couldn’t watch it live, so watched it in the calmness of early morning hours). Perhaps, it is the expectation that since he might be tired, he may not be able to trigger strong emotions. Perhaps it is the manner in which the message was crafted and then delivered. I don’t know.
He is 73 years old. He was on a strict fast for 11 days. He had travelled widely in these 11 days too. He took part in rituals that eluded generations for nearly 500 years. And yet, he was not exhibiting a single sign of weakness or fatigue. Was not exhibiting any sign that he was carrying the weight of such an enormous moment. Was not exhibiting a single sign of anxiety that he may falter while speaking on such an occasion. Instead, he was a sign of unbridled energy and unprecedented hope.
Many newspapers reported Modi’s line that Ram is not Fire, Ram is Energy. All newspapers have missed the most important aspect of this line – the context in which he used it. After waxing eloquent about how the return of Ram Lalla to his birth place fills the entire country with happiness and optimism, he referred to how critics scared us saying that the country will be on fire because of the Ram temple. And it is in this context that the Prime Minister told us that Ram is not Fire, Ram is energy. This is when he told us that Ram is not the dispute, Ram is the solution. And that this is the time for us to not feel just victorious but also to feel humble.
The message that followed this exceptional description of who Prabhu Shri Ram is, is yet another section of the speech that will stay in mind for many years to come. Prime Minister Modi has so brilliantly (I know am using this word so many times! Please blame the Prime Minister for it!) reminded us of our duty to now lay the best possible foundation of a Bhavya Bharat for the next 1000 years. He has reminded us of the hope and aspirations, that the new era that has begun now, brings to the crores of Indians. And he has guided us on how we must conduct ourselves to fulfill this responsibility of transforming our country.
The Prime Minister’s speech is not just rhetoric. He has himself led by example in transforming India to a bigger and brighter future. He has made us all his partners in this transformation. The structuring of the speech, the crafting of the message and the modulation of his delivery were all truly outstanding.
Bhakti (Faith) is such a strong emotion. Faith has often solved many problems that would otherwise have never been solved. Faith is a medicine in itself. Prime Minister Modi has made this Bhakti his vehicle to ensure we build a Bhavya Bharat, unparalleled in all its glory, for the next 1000 years. As he rightly pointed out “Yahi samay hai, Sahi Samay hai”. Thank you Prime Minister Modi for such a memorable speech befitting such a memorable occasion. We built a Bhavya Mandir. We will now build a Bhavya Bharat!
0 comments:
Post a Comment