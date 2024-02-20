Rajdeep Sardesai says ‘States being penalised for better demographic, economic performance’: How he is wrong and made a fool of himself again

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
After receiving a lashing
over his hypocrisy (yet again) yesterday, Rajdeep Sardesai woke up to a fresh
day wanting to receive the same kind of lashing again. In his infinite quest to
sound intellectual about the economy, he blurted out
multiple lies in a single tweet. These lies were not borne out of
ignorance. They were written out of obedience to his pay masters.
First, he blurts out numbers.
That “For every rupee that Maharashtra, TN, Gujarat, UP give centre”, how much
do they “get back”. There cannot be a bigger lie than claiming that the states
give any money to the centre!
Residents of India, living
ofcourse in different states, pay Income Tax/Other taxes to the Government of
India. The state governments have no role to play in this collection.
Government of India can impose cess and excise duties for income only to GoI
and is not duty bound to transfer this to states. Government of India obviously
needs money for developmental works, salaries, defence of the country etc.
Likewise, residents of a
particular state pay taxes to that particular state government (On Fuel,
Liquor, Land, Registrations etc and SGST). For example, in Hyderabad today, the
Telangana government earns more per litre on petrol than what the Government of
India earns. In addition to this revenue, the Government of India devolves 41%
of income received through taxes to the state governments – meaning transfers
cash to the state governments.
How is this decided? This is
decided through a formula that the Finance Commission provides. The 14th
and 15th FC were constituted during Modi’s term. The government of
India provides terms of reference to the Finance Commission, based on which
they come up with a formula that the government is duty bound to implement.
Rajdeep Sardesai claims that
states are being “penalised” for “better demographic and economic performance”.
Nothing can be farther from the truth. Take a look yourself at how the 15th
FC actually rewards states that have done well on demography and tax effort.
Modi government’s tax efforts
have been so robust that in 9 years, a whopping 69.6 lakh crore rupees were devolved to
the states as opposed to a parltry 18.5 lakh crores by Sonia Gandhi’s UPA
in 10 years.
So, when someone says “Telangana
gave 3.68 lakh crores to centre”, it does NOT mean that the government of
Telangana did so. It is the residents of Telangana paying their tax to the
Government of India. For the taxes that residents of Telangana pay to the
government of Telangana, imagine how awkward it will sound if we say “Telangana
gave 50,000 crores to Telangana government”!
Rajdeep then suddenly jumps to “Flood
hit opposition ruled states and drought hit Karnataka”. We had written a
very detailed article back in 2019 itself, when this sick ilk was spreading
falsehoods on disaster management. We discussed on how the Modi government
enchanced relief for major cyclones like Fani, Titli, Gaja, the Kerala floods.
But more importantly, we had highlighted the significant reforms that Prime
Minister Modi bought into the National and State Disaster Fund management.
After the Modi government came
into power, the total value of funds made available in SDRF for the period of
the 14th Finance Commission (2015 to 2020) was increased from
the previous INR 33,580 crores to INR 61,220 crores. That’s a
startling 88% more money available for any kind of disaster
relief.
Rajdeep then suddenly jumps to “Bengal
claims MNREGA funds denied”. While on Bengal, remember how Mamata Banerjee even
refused to talk to the Prime Minister when cyclone Fani hit the coast and
yet money
was released to West Bengal by the central government? We digress. Let’s
come back to MNREGA. Why is Bengal the only state that has a problem? A good
journalist would have done some homework around this, but then Rajdeep is
neither good nor a journalist.
In 2022, there were only two
state governments who were awaiting a massive amount from the central
government – Bihar (1067
crores) and West Bengal (2620 crores). By May 2023, we were informed that
Bihar government cancelled a
massive 1.23 crore cards because…guess what…they were inactive for
years!
As of October 2023, West Bengal
is yet to follow the directives and guidelines that the central government has
laid down. West Bengal is the only state in the entire country that
refuses to follow the rules regarding MNREGA and Rajdeep does not have the
guts to ask Mamata Banerjee why this is the case. Instead, he will blame Modi
for Mamata government’s inefficiency.
Just so you all are aware, the overall funds
that the Modi government has released to all states in MNREGA has shown a
phenomenal, with the highest allocation being done in the COVID year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made
a powerful
4 minute speech on this “My Tax My Wish” argument – what if the Himalayas
says Ganga only belongs to me? Why does the hand go to help the leg when a
thorn injures it? Many netizens have often asked where will this argument stop?
Will taxes paid by residents of Hyderabad used only for Hyderabad? Will taxes
paid by residents of your gated community used only for your gated community?
Will the tax you pay be used exclusively for you?
Can a Telangana construct so much
if not for workers from Bihar? Can a Karnataka develop so much without workers
from UP and Odisha? Can a Noida develop so much without workers from Tamil
Nadu? Can our hospitality industry flourish so much without our friends from
the North eastern states?
Rajdeep
Sardesai, Siddarth
Varadarajan, Shekhar
Gupta, N.Ram,
Dhanya
Rajendran – all have made fallacious, divisive and silly arguments on the
financial front with the aim of fomenting hatred and creating animosity. Politicians
who have made these arguments have been taught a lesson at the elections by the
people of India. Unfortunate though that these editors still flourish with
their lies.
