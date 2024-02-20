‘The Hindu’ talks about “many lows” of 17th Lok Sabha, here is why the 17th Lok Sabha was only about many highs, not lows

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
The Hindu published an article
today (February 14th, 2024) pompously titled “The many lows of the
17th Lok Sabha”. They frequently used the terms “a new low”, “all
time low”, “the lowest” to quantify certain data points that suits this false narrative.
For even non-serious students of policy, law, politics and legislation, it is
as evident as daylight that the 17th Lok Sabha is the most historic
Lok Sabha that transformed an archaic Indian law into a modern, relevant and
long lasting one.
Did you know that in the year
2019, for the first time ever in our independent history, the Modi government
in the 17th Lok Sabha enacted a law that gives special
protection to Transgenders? The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)
Act 2019 prohibits unfair treatment to transgenders and makes them equal in law
to the other two genders. Normally, you would have seen the woke crowd
celebrating this Act but instead they would rather want to call this a “new
low”.
Did you know that India did not
have any law against doping in sports? Until the 17th Lok Sabha passed the
National Doping Act? While ofcourse
the act lists out punishments for doping (I still can’t believe we didn’t have
a law before 2021!) and establishes an agency that will oversee this, this act
also ensures that we do not have to depend on foreign agencies for doping
related results/actions. Surely, an act that establishes punishment for getting
“high” cannot be a “new low” for the 17th Lok Sabha!
Male and Female infertility is on
the rise. And therefore, medical institutes offering various solutions to this
problem are also on the rise. Did you know that India did not have a law that
governs both Surrogacy and Assisted Reproduction? Until the 17th Lok
Sabha passed
the Surrogacy Regulation Act, 2020 and Assisted Reproductive Technology
Regulation Act, 2020. It is fairly common knowledge to understand how women can
be taken advantage of and how this will impact their health. Yet, it took a
Modi government to bring in laws to regulate unethical practices and provide a
legal backing to women. An “all time low”, eh?
Until the 17th Lok
Sabha stepped up to achieve a “new low”, the law in India was that you can only
enroll as a voter if you complete 18 years on or before January 1st.
Meaning, if you complete 18 years on Jan 2, 2020 - you will be eligible to vote
only in 2021 and not in the entire 2020! That silly law has now been
changed, again by the 17th Lok Sabha!
The 17th Lok Sabha strengthened
the rights and lives of both employers and employees, by enacting Code for
Social Security 2020, Code of
Wages 2019, Industrial
Relations code 2020, Occupational
Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020. You may wonder how these
laws will impact lives of normal people? While stooping to an “all time low”,
the 17th Lok Sabha has ensured that minimum wage has been
generalized to all sectors now; overtime pay is mandatory; more money saved for
your future; there is clarity on fixed-term employment & trade union
rules; there is gratuity eligibility for short periods; eases rules for
lay-offs; allows for more flexibility in eligibility for leaves; special
provisions for certain worker types; and increased focus on health of workers!
The English media never focussed
on such game changing laws that were enacted by the 17th Lok Sabha.
You may have noticed that I haven’t even touched about the much bigger and much
larger generational transforming laws that the 17th Lok Sabha
witnessed and enacted. Who can ever forget that the impeccable
manner in which the dreaded Article 370 was abolished in August 2019,
during the 17th Lok Sabha? The transformation that is bought to the
lives of people in J&K and Ladakh, and more importantly the transformation
it bought to the psyche of our country can never be quantified, much less
classify it as a “new low”!
The 17th Lok Sabha
increased the age of marriage from 18 to 21. Surely, a “new low”. The 17th Lok Sabha enacted the
modern Telecommunications
Act 2023, and the Digital
Data Protection Act – something that is very relevant to this century
atleast. The 17th Lok Sabha enacted the much awaited, much delayed Women’s
Reservation Bill. Post the next delimitation exercise we will have 1/3rd
of seats reserved for women and therefore see an increased participation of
women in law making. How can anything that increases participation get
classified into a “new low”?
The 17th Lok Sabha
rewrote our entire Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence
Act – and enacted the brand new, fully relevant and modern criminal laws Bharatiya
Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya
Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023. The Bharatiya
Sakshya Bill 2023, equally transformational in nature, has been referred to
a standing committee for now. In a couple of years, all these three pivotal
laws will be implemented and used for generations to come. How is it possible
to reduce the passing of such transformational acts to a mere statistic?
And the largest of all reforms – India’s Parliament moved into a much bigger, spacious and better building. The pride with which the nation watched the Prime Minister of India take the Sengol and install it on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s podium can never be quantified into mere statistics. It is very evident that the “new lows” that The Hindu wanted to paint pale in comparison to the “multiple highs” that the 17th Lok Sabha has achieved. No one anticipated that the 17th Lok Sabha will transform not just the 5 years of its term, but will rewrite laws that will transform generations. The Hindu’s article though, can easily be classified as a “new low” even by the low standards of The Hindu!
0 comments:
Post a Comment