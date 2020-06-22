A twitter thread on the "We want running commentary" gang.

https://twitter.com/ssudhirkumar/status/1274916572918767617
When the Doklam standoff was happening, this exact playbook was employed the "we want running commentary" gang. China occupied our territory, Modi is weak, Modi sold out, Modi doesn't know anything, Bhutan is slipping away, Modi is silent - and what not.
Cut to a few months later. The "we want running commentary" gang was amusingly silent on how the Parliamentary committee headed by Shashi Tharoor (with Rahul Gandhi also in it) actually praised the Modi government in the handling of Doklam.
When the Balakot strike happened, the "we want running commentary" gang started the day by telling us that there is a Balakote in India & maybe we hit that place. Their continued condescension of "Modi doesn't know anything" continued because "proof" was not shown to them.
When you tell this gang (and other cynical folks) that the proof lies in the fact that there has been no attack since Balakot, they ignore you. Those who scream that "Modi is sleeping" go mute when asked what explains 0 terror attacks in 6 years on civilian areas?
The "we want running commentary gang" now wants to know if Modi has the guts to do a surgical strike on China. So easy to ask that question, no? What required guts though, is to royally ignore that our soldiers displayed exemplary bravado on China. Equivalent of a surgical strike.
Time and again, Modi government has proven its mettle is handling complicated diplomatic and military situations. Can you possibly fathom how the change from having atleast 1-2 terror attacks on our cities every year to no such attacks for 6 full years happened?
The "we want running commentary" gang is silent when party chiefs spoke *in favour* of the detailed presentation shown in the All party meet (not leaked to press). In their anxiety to diss Modi, did they pause for a bit to understand y so many parties support the govt?
The "we want running commentary" gang waits for the next crisis, the next attack so that they can feast on it.
They get peak pleasure while attributing motives to Modi that no one will believe - Weakest PM, really? Sold out, really? Do you read what you write?
"Modi doesn't know anything" is the tagline of this "we want running commentary gang". Just one example: Modi didn't know that "undeveloped borders are the safest borders" logic that Sonia Gandhi's govt followed. He made our borders unsafe by building roads!
By all means, ask questions. If anything, Modi government has proven to be the most receptive and participative government we have had so far - so they will listen. But use your brain before asking that question. Stop taking pleasure when our country is in a crisis.
