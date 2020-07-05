The Curious Case of the Cabal Going Hammer and Tongs After Arvind Kejriwal

The co-ordination of the Left ecosystem marvels me. It’s amazing how they work together as a pack while dishing out articles on any topic or leader. It’s like they have a topic of the week to bombard readers.
This week’s target was very unusual though. And it exposed some very serious cracks in their ecosystem. They now chose to attack their demi-God – Arvind Kejriwal. The attack first begun in The Hindu. In an op-ed titled “The emergence of the real Kejriwal”, the author went hammer and tongs on Arvind Kejriwal. For those who are unaware, Arvind Kejriwal has been the poster boy of The Hindu ever since he entered into politics. The massive coverage AK got so far is perhaps next only to what China gets! So, what explained the end of the bonhomie?
In the author’s own words - “Deployment of Hindu symbolism is near universal in Indian politics these days, and Mr. Kejriwal paraded them with panache, ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly election.” How did Kejriwal accomplish this? Apparently by saying that the CAA favours Pakistan Hindus but is against Indian Hindus! Amusing how anything remotely related to “Hindu symbolism” gets to the goat of these alleged liberals. I believe Arvind Kejriwal’s politics are of the worst nature, but this cabal backed him entirely through his chicanery – his alliance with Congress to grab power; his ministers and MLAs indulging in brazen corruption; his anti-India utterances during certain key events in the 2014-19 period – everything was happily lapped up by this cabal. But the moment “The AAP’s 2020 manifesto promised patriotism courses in schools”, these people are up in arms! Because “sedition charges against JNU students were signed off by his government”, these people are not able to digest how their demi-God had stabbed them in the back!
We are told Kejriwal has put “people against people” because of his myopic decision of asking Delhi hospitals to attend to only residents of Delhi. But this action was taken a couple of weeks ago, so why was this cabal silent? Why didn’t these people raise their voice against Kejriwal and praise the Lt. Governor for restoring sanity? Why the sudden outrage now? We are told that Kejriwal “feigns humility and claims to listen to the people”. But he has always followed this approach only – do sham surveys on the net and claim that he is doing what people want. What explains this sudden outrage?
Because, in the authors own words, “The intelligentsia, including feminists, might find such positions detestable, but Mr. Kejriwal no longer needs them.” I don’t have to tell you how these people label themselves as intelligentsia. So, it seems that Kejriwal has now dumped them and in their opinion is listening to the people of Delhi instead of them. Ouch, that must hurt! But that also shouldn’t come as a surprise. Only those blinded by love would not have been able to see Kejriwal’s use-and-throw policy. Now that their turn has come, the “intelligentsia” is hurt beyond repair.
The Hindu’s article ends with “Meanwhile, his claims of efficiency in governance are under the first real life test in Delhi..”. Am astonished at how Arvind Kejriwal’s efficiency was touted as the best up until recently and now we are suddenly told no real-life test has happened in the past 5 years?! Delhi’s handling of the COVID situation was a mess (to put it mildly) but all that the author could think for the entire article is how Kejriwal is trying to be more Hindu!
The Print took over the mantle from The Hindu and we are treated to an article titled “Covid has exposed Kejriwal. He is not transparent, reformist or in-control chief minister”. Aren’t you amazed at the transition too? The Hindu has laid the base for the attack and recollected all his previous mistakes up until the handling of the COVID situation. The Print seamlessly takes over from there, like an accomplished relay runner, and tells us that Kejriwal’s handling of the COVID situation proves that he is “parochial, hypocritical, and a fumbling administrator who makes magnified claims.”
Boy oh boy! How come they didn’t see any of these qualities just 6 months back? No leader suddenly becomes “parochial, hypocritical” etc all of a sudden. Faced with an actual crisis, the supporters maybe have suddenly realised that Kejriwal didn’t have any actual work to do in his first 5 years of office and the first time he had to step up, he faltered so badly that the supporters now don’t know where to hide themselves!
“If anything, Kejriwal has revealed himself to be a hypocritical opportunist” for basically attempting to “fudge data to underplay the fatality figures”. Looks like all the words in a dictionary that are synonyms to a cheater have been used up in these two articles! It still beats me as how these people even remotely thought that a man who broke a promise he made on his own children, will not ditch them too? Amusing that they are taking out their frustration at being so naïve!
We are told that “The two pillars of the AAP’s governance have been education and health, with the latter now in complete shambles.” So, it took about 2-3 months to realise how one “pillar” is not even a pillar! How long before the low quality of the other “pillar” will also be exposed? Or will there be a truce between the warring parties and we will soon get to see articles on the resurgence of Arvind Kejriwal? Am betting on the latter!
