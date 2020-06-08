Who are these enemies of progress in Jammu and Kashmir?

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it for reference!
The editor of Kashmir Times wrote an Op-Ed, titled “Jammu, the pawn on the Kashmir chessboard” in The Hindu today (June 2, 2020). The discussions around J&K have again gained prominence because the new domicile rules have been notified. Sunanda Vashisht has given an excellent explainer of the rules and how they have finally ensured that J&K is now open for the rest of the country.
The lobby, however, is understandably upset. And today they have used a new weapon – Jammu! For all these years and even for the 10 months since Articles 370 and 35A have been removed from the constitution, the lobby has never spoken about Jammu and the aspirations of its people. Today, we suddenly get to hear from the editor of “Kashmir Times” on how Hindutva is damaging Jammu! Right from the beginning, the author’s drivel makes for some nauseating reading.
In her own words - “Injected with highly potent doses of ultra-nationalism and integrationist politics, Jammu has lived for years under the illusion….”
While the bombastic language is very hard to miss, what caught my attention was “integrationist politics”? What does such a term even mean? For example, does it mean that people of Jammu wanted to integrate their region with the rest of India? Or does it mean that people of Jammu wanted people of Kashmir to integrate into being peaceful and boost the livelihood of the region? In this article, the author is using a good word like integration as if it is a sin to be thinking on those lines! Does the spewing of poison end there? No, because this is literally just the beginning of her article!
“In the last seven decades, it has willingly trampled on its own aspirations to perpetuate an agenda of nationalism.”
So Jammu “willingly trampled on its own aspirations” for a whopping “seven decades” and these people have all along been telling us that Article 370 is what made J&K the most awesome place it is today? How can the lobby not see through their own chicanery? How convenient for them to blame the people for their own woes?
After telling us that Jammu has “willing trampled” itself the author almost immediately tells us though that “In the last few months, Jammuites have felt let down.” I mean, can we please atleast get some clarity if Jammuites are feeling bad only about the last few months or for the last 7 decades, because as much as the lobby wouldn’t us to believe, there is a lot of difference between a “few months” and 7 decades!
After the cursory reference to the lockdown in J&K after August 5th and to the recent COVID related lockdowns, the author moves on to the hot topic of new rules of domicile. Even here a lot of words are wasted talking about Jammu’s “Hindu nationalism” and “being let down by an ideological party” that have no relevance to the new rules. And then the authors thunders – “Jammu’s youth are worried that they may lose their jobs and educational seats to the new ‘domiciles’.”
Now, you may now assume that the author will spend the rest of article explaining to us how the youth may lose their jobs. Instead she tells us this – “the doors have been opened for all Indian citizens triggering worries of the entry of real estate sharks and investments by companies with deep pockets, thereby upsetting the existing economy of Jammu and damaging the ecology.”
Whoa! I am simply bamboozled by the word play. The bombast in just the one sentence above is equivalent to a thousand worthless debates on our TV channels. Let’s try to connect her arguments – Jammu’s youth are worried they may lose their jobs because new rules trigger worries of investments. In which universe would more investments be equal to lesser jobs? In which universe do editors like this live in, where they scaremonger people that they will lose jobs because somebody wants to come and give them jobs! And just in case you failed to get the point while reading her statement, the author yet again reminds us that “investments from outside do not quite induce the confidence of employment or inclusiveness.”
It is these enemies of progress that we have to detest. It is these enemies of progress that have kept people of J&K away from the stark reality of a peaceful and prosperous India. It is these enemies of progress who use vulgar references such as “companies with deep pockets” to make them look like some demons out there to snatch away jobs of people.
The author is not still not satisfied with her contradictions, so the rant continues – “While business investments from outside could boost employment, the existing units operating on a temporary lease basis do not instill confidence as they have offered limited jobs for locals, most often on contractual basis” So because existing units aren’t functioning well, no further investments are to be made? No further risks have to be taken so that people of Jammu may find a better avenue just because the lobby thinks so.
The confusion prevailing in the mind of the author and the editorial board of The Hindu is best visible in this Op-Ed today. In the same article we are told that “Jammu’s business has flourished in the last seven decades” and “In the last seven decades, it has willingly trampled on its own aspirations”.
In the same article (in fact, in the same para) we are told that “Politically, Jammu is unlikely to gain” and “At best, more constituencies and a Hindu Chief Minister could make it a symbolic victory for Jammu.”
In the same article we are told that despite a “brush with Hindutva politics” and that there is a “fear of Dogra culture facing extinction.” I mean, why would a Hindu culture face extinction because of a brush with Hindutva politics?!
We are told that “Jammu has long suffered in terms of a political vacuum” and not a single reference has been made the famed Abdullah and Mufti families. It is as Jammu was an entirely different entity on its own for seven decades and those who were at the helm had no role whatsoever in the “trampling of aspirations”. The author so very conveniently put that blame on Jammuites themselves.
Why are they obsessed with their need to have a stranglehold on this region and not allow both the people and the region to prosper? What exactly do these enemies of progress gain by impeding development? Each time you think the lobby can’t stoop any lower, they are adamant to prove you wrong. The arrogance with which she makes such amusing statements in this article should put any serious student of journalism to shame. But these enemies of progress will move on. Logic be damned.
