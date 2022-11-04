The farcical Congress party (s)election ends with the coronation of loyalist, Kharge

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
The only section that was actually interested in the farcical “election” to the post of President of the Indian National Congress, was the English media. Sometimes I got a feeling that even members of the Congress party were not as thrilled and interested as the English media. You may ask - Why is this a farcical “election”? This is farcical, not because the victor was already known, but because of the manner in which the only opponent to the pre-destined victor also had to take “permission” from HER to even contest the election.
Rahul Gandhi was president of the Congress from December 2017 to June 2019. That’s less than 2 years (for some reason the English media keeps saying he was President for 2 years). He resigned in June 2019 taking responsibility for the disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His mother took over yet again, this time as “interim President”. A post she held for more than 3 years making it a total of nearly 23 years at the helm of Congress.
It is from these clutches that the Congress party had to get rid of. The worst Lok Sabha performance of the Congress party was under Sonia Gandhi’s presidentship. The second worst was under Rahul Gandhi’s presidentship. Yet, we have this spectacle of THE Family first choosing Ashok Gehlot as their nominee for the post of President. A front-page story on August 24th tells us that Sonia chose Ashok Gehlot to lead the Congress party.
Shashi Tharoor wanted to contest for the post of President of Congress and even for that, he had to actually get permission from HER. The permission was given to Shashi Tharoor on September 19th. And an election date was announced for October 17th.
Now, instead of waiting for the actual election to be over, Sonia Gandhi decides that Ashok Gehlot’s successor in Rajasthan has to be decided. It is natural for everyone to think why such a decision would have to be taken when the election was not over yet. Well, since the family already decided that Ashok Gehlot will win the polls, why delay the inevitable?
Ashok Gehlot had other plans though. He didn’t want to resign from the post of Chief Minister. He tried to convince Rahul Gandhi but wasn’t successful at it. When the Congress leadership sent Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge to oversee a CLP resolution in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot revolted! The MLAs didn’t turn up. This of course naturally upset Sonia Gandhi. Ashok Gehlot went to Delhi and apologised to Sonia Gandhi.
Am sure you have some logical questions to ask now. Wasn’t the family aware of Gehlot’s demands when they chose him as their successor and leaked it to the press? Did they really think Gehlot will simply fall in line? Did they really not want the new Congress President to have a say in who should be the Chief Minister of his home state? Well, my suggestion is to not ask logical questions and simply follow what happened afterward.
With this rebellion, the Family had to choose a stauncher loyalist for a contest. Poor Shashi Tharoor still doesn’t have the confidence of the family so he is simply left fending for himself. Who better to “contest” than the old faithful Digvijay Singh!
I think the family has some revenge they wanted to take against Digvijay Singh also. After telling him on September 29th that he is THE man, Digvijay Singh had to know from the media on September 30th that he is actually NOT the man! The family chose the best loyalist – Mallikarjun Kharge for the post. Digvijay was left in the lurch and he had to issue the below statement to the media (I have no sympathy for Digvijay though!)
Now, it has become a Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge “contest”. The victor was obviously known. Shashi Tharoor started his “campaign” by sharing the wrong map of India!
