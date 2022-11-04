Jairam Ramesh mentions 5 issues on which he wants debates to take place: Here are the things he should consider before complaining

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
The General Secretary of Indian
National Congress, newly appointed as in-charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh
did a podcast
with the Editor of ANI, Smita Prakash. He was upset that while he is ready to
debate on topics related to economics, constitution and politics, the media is
focussed on the cost of the T-Shirt that Rahul Gandhi wears, who he meets etc. Jairam
Ramesh forgot that the debate around the cost of dresses was started by Rahul
Gandhi himself, but we are not getting into that debate in this article.
At around the 48:00 minute in this video,
in quick succession, Jairam Ramesh mentioned 5 points on which he wanted
debates to happen, but was upset that those don’t happen. So, I thought it
would be good to discuss his 5 points in a detailed article.
1.Political centralisation
is results in states getting weaker.
Every time Congress party says
something like this, my mind immediately goes to the below picture from the
Invest Karnataka Summit from the
year 2016.
On stage you can see a long list
of Union Cabinet ministers along with the Chief Minister of Karnataka. What’s
so great about the picture you may ask? The union ministers all represent the
BJP and the Karnataka Chief minister represents the Congress party. So what?
You may wonder! Below is a picture
from the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the year 2013.
You do not see a single Union
Cabinet minister, because it was the UPA that was in power at the centre and
therefore they used to make sure that Union ministers are not at summits
organised by the BJP led governments in the state!
The 2016 Karnataka picture is not
an exception. Accompanied by a host of his colleagues, India’s Finance Minister
spoke
at West Bengal Investor Summit in 2015; and inaugurated the Make in
Odisha conclave in 2016 – both ruled by staunch opponents of the BJP. All these
participations are in addition to an equivalent participation in BJP-ruled
states too.
But here’s what is worse – in
2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the Chief Ministers of Gujarat,
Maharashtra and Karnataka to join him on his China tour. Karnataka Chief
Minister, Siddaramaiah (from the Congress party) refused
to travel with the PM for political reasons. It is the Congress party that
played petty politics at the risk of investments to the state of Karnataka
(incidentally the home state of Jairam Ramesh!) and today wants a debate on
“Political centralisation is results in states getting weaker”!
It is not just the participation
at the investment summits that can be highlighted about the Narendra Modi
governments efforts to make all states stronger. At a media summit, the then
Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh was
asked - “Is it easy working with the center?”. Pat comes the
reply from Captain Amarinder Singh – “I have no problems. I am getting
full co-operation”.
You may snark and say Amarinder
Singh now joined the BJP. But then at the same summit in the same panel was
Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy who reiterated the same
sentiment – “I have no problems working with the center”. We
have had KCR himself
and his son KTR also praise the Modi government for assisting the state of
Telangana, several times. As recently as 2 days back, the Rajasthan’s Chief
Minister Ashok Gehlot praised
the Union minister Prahalad Joshi for helping them with the coal crisis.
You may still be a cynic and say
that all these folks are political opportunists who will ally with the BJP or
are angry with the Congress party. And for that argument, I give you this - Kerala
Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite all that clamor of social media
during the Kerala floods, he has publicly
said “it shows how supportive the Centre has been towards Kerala”. Certainly,
you cannot accuse the Communists of helping the BJP!
All these statements of the Chief
Ministers are a far cry from how it used to be during the UPA. Sample this – in
the year 2011, the Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra accused the Congress
led UPA central government of not giving
enough funds to Maharashtra!
The GST Council is on the best
examples of involving all states in the decision-making process of the states.
A total of 47 meetings have
been held so far, and except for one meeting, all decisions in all these
meetings were taken unanimously. Can you even begin to imagine the scale of
this effort?
Today, states get 10% more
money than what they used to get pre-2015 from Central revenues. Today, all
states get proportionate share in 100s of infrastructure projects (ranging from
roads to rail to airports to bridges to tunnels and so on!). Today, MPs cutting
across party lines appreciate the PM of clearing long pending projects in
their areas. Would all of this have been possible with a vengeful Congress
government at the helm of affairs? Do all of these examples really mean that
the states are getting weaker?
2.Constitutional bodies
getting weaker.
Someone says Constitutional
bodies are getting weaker and my mind immediately goes to this
letter written by the then Chief Election Commissioner to the President of
India, accusing the Election Commissioner Navin Chawla of leaking information
to the Congress party. Or to the fact that another former CEC, M.S.Gill, joined
the Congress party immediately after his retirement and soon became a minister
in a Congress led government.
Speaking of Constitutional
bodies, the Productivity of the 15th Lok Sabha has been
the worst in the last 50 years! Imagine, the worst ever! Sonia Gandhi’s UPA
was in power during this term and in fact were in their 2nd term. The
16th Lok Sabha (2014 to 2019) worked
20% more hours than the 15th LS, but more importantly, the “proportion of time spent by 16th Lok
Sabha on legislation (32%) is higher than other Lok Sabhas”. 32% higher
than the other Lok Sabhas! And the Congress makes an argument that
Constitutional bodies are getting weaker?
Speaking of Constitutional
bodies, many of the far-reaching recommendations of the 14th and 15th
Finance Commissions were accepted in totality, thus strengthening both the
centre and the states. In fact, the Modi government
strengthened the Finance Commissions themselves by laying out fresh
guidelines that make use of latest information and technology to help recommend
the best course of action for the country!
Speaking of Constitutional
bodies, we have witnessed how the office of the Prime Minister of India has
been abjectly surrendered during the rule of Sonia Gandhi’s UPA (examples galore).
3.Constitution being
ignored.
History is replete with examples
of how the Congress party “ignored” the Constitution! The 100 times it
dismissed popularly elected state governments; the imposition of Emergency in
the country and subsequent amendments to the constitution; and the creation of
parallel power structures (such as the all-powerful NAC under Sonia Gandhi),
are all prime examples of how the Congress party has actually ignored the
Constitution. And yet the newly appointed Communications in-charge of the
Congress party actually wants us to believe that the Constitution is being
ignored by the BJP!
4.Polarisation is taking
place. And is intensifying.
A very simple metric demolishes
this argument to pieces. There were nearly 70-80 documented large riots in
India when the Congress was in power. There are not even 10 large riots
documented in India when the BJP was in power (for 14 years now). The father of
polarisation is the Congress party. Congress Chief Ministers have
accused Congress MPs of engineering riots to grab their chair – can
anything get more worse than this? The Congress is shocked that today many
Hindus are vocal about their way of life; their practices and their beliefs. And
unable to grasp this awakening, they resort to a silly classification of
“polarisation”!
5.Economic Inequality is
increasing.
Centuries old cliché that doesn’t
hold much relevance to today’s India. Rahul Gandhi’s stress on Ambani and Adani
has becoming so boring that even his own state CMs are ignoring his rhetoric
now. India has seen a record number of Income Tax filers; a record number of
additions to the EPFO portal; a record number of automobile sales; a record
number of mobile manufacturing and sales; we can go on and on about how today’s
India is working hard to bridge the inequality gap. The Congress is however
struck with this broken record of Ambani-Adani.
Jairam Ramesh’s diatribe against
the media is nothing new. The Congress’s latest strategy seems to be play the
victim by saying they aren’t getting enough space to speak. Apart from a few
delusional folks in the Congress, there is no one who believes that Congress
party doesn’t get enough space! It is high time they realise that both their
message and messenger need to change. It is high time they stop blaming people
of India for not realising the awesomeness of Rahul Gandhi.
