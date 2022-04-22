Prashant Kishor’s “Reincarnation Plan” for Congress is based on Retaining the Very Leadership that is Decimating it

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
Since yesterday (April 21st), the English media is abuzz with an 88-slide presentation that Prashant Kishor (PK) presented to the Gandhi family last year. Everyone from The Hindu to NDTV to Hindustan Times have claimed exclusive access to this and have given us snippets into the presentation. And then sources “close to PK” have also revealed how PK actually has a 600-slide presentation that “no one saw” yet!
The English media is calling this as the “Reincarnation Plan” of Congress. According to a report in The Hindu, it is PK’s plan to:
- Continue Sonia Gandhi as the President of the Congress party
- Appoint Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
- Appoint Priyanka Gandhi as the General Secretary in charge of coordination.
In a recent interview, PK had wondered how can Congress claim that their problem is Communication and yet retain the same communication head for 8 years? Fair question but then how can PK plan to reincarnate Congress party by retaining the very leadership that is decimating it? To overcome this conundrum, PK apparently has suggested the appointment of a Working President for the Congress party to take care of the day-to-day affairs! It is left to anybody’s guess if he has pitched this title for himself or not.
The report of the inhouse channel of Congress party, NDTV, is even more enlightening. PK’s plan includes:
- Destroying a sense of entitlement and sycophancy.
- Fixing the alliance conundrum.
- 'One Family, One Ticket', to counter prevalent nepotism.
Ok, so basic question. How exactly does one “destroy a sense of entitlement” by having Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hold all the key leadership posts in the Congress party? How exactly does one destroy “sycophancy” in the Congress party by appointing the entire family into all the key leadership posts in the Congress party? Instead of “fixing the alliance conundrum”, shouldn’t PK and Congress first work on fixing the family conundrum?! I think we don’t even have to discuss the hilarious “One Family, One Ticket” plan to “counter nepotism” because how exactly will you “counter nepotism” by appointing an entire family to all key leadership positions?
Hindustan Times tells us that a committee formed to study this 88-slide presentation submitted a 4-page summary report. Diggy Raja doesn’t want the Gandhi family to give a formal position to PK. Kamalnath however wants the Gandhi family to appoint PK as the General Secretary (strategy)! And like we discussed earlier in an article on this site, the Hindustan Times report also tells us that PK would want a key position in which he will report directly to the Congress President – which the veterans of Congress party will obviously not like!
NDTV also tells us the other salient points from this 88-slide presentation.
- Protecting its values and core principles.
- The creation of a new Congress for the masses.
- Reconstituting organizational bodies via elections across all levels.
- A federation of 200+ like-minded influencers, activists and civil society members to: Coordinate Action, Raise Dissent and Build Synergy.
Does anyone know what exactly are the “core principles” of the Congress party? Most in the country think that the “core principles” of the Congress party are corruption, inefficiency, and nepotism! At the risk of repeating myself, how is the “The creation of a new Congress” possible by having the entire Gandhi family control all key leadership positions in the party?
The “federation of 200+ like-minded influencers” already exists for the Congress party! Large sections of the English media; sections of the movie industry; sections of defunct NGOs; and the Communists are all part of this failed federation!
Back in 2019, we had wondered in article – “How is common sense eluding the Indian National Congress?”. In his recent interactions, PK also wondered the same. Some things are so obvious that it really doesn’t need a genius to figure out what is wrong with the Congress party – the Gandhi family! It is truly a miracle as to how the Gandhi family has held the mighty party in their clutches.
The excitement that the English media is showing is totally absent in the regional media. The regional media are busy highlighting how each CM belonging to a non-BJP party is the next PM candidate! No one, absolutely no one, thinks that either Rahul or Priyanka are PM candidates and yet this hyper-ventilation by the English media is amusing to note!
