Kejriwal and his MLAs brazenly jeer at the trauma and sufferings of Kashmir Pandits

Not too long ago, Arvind Kejriwal was criticized for playing the role of a movie reviewer/promoter than that of the Chief Minister of Delhi. Bolstered by such criticism, Arvind Kejriwal even went ahead and gave certain movies like “Saand ki Aankh”, “Nil Batte Sannata”, a tax-free status too. So, when he stood up in Delhi Assembly; jeered at the BJP by telling them that it doesn’t behoove their status to promote a movie; sneered at sufferings shown in the movie and was cheered by his faithful MLAs when he asked Vivek Agnihotri to put the movie on YouTube - the glaring hypocrisy was very baffling for a few folks. But it wasn’t baffling for those who have followed Arvind Kejriwal’s politics from the beginning – because being hypocritical is his forte in addition to being a great movie reviewer.
Within a few seconds of Kejriwal’s speech, the twitter handle of the (p)AAP party put out a tweet asking people to RT if they want Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on youtube. Nearly 36 hours after this tweet was put out, the (p)AAP party, with nearly 60,00,000 followers was only able to get a mere 2340 RTs!
A Kashmiri Pandit, Shri Utpal Koul, having 1300 followers on twitter, put up a very poignant tweet in response to the jeering of (p)AAP. In the 36 hours after he put out the message, that tweet has received more than 10,000 RTs!
Shri Utpal Koul’s message is one amongst the many such poignant messages put out by the Kashmiri Pandits and other citizens alike. Many such messages received 1000s of RTs, 10s of 1000s of likes, and 100s of responses.
This further outpouring of support for the movie and the utter lack of support for the “Put it on YouTube” slogan should have put the (p)AAP party to shame. The (p)AAP party should have realised the futility of their messaging but since the anti-liberal media ecosystem started going gaga over Kejriwal’s jeering of the sufferings shown in the movie, (p)AAP thought they have created another new revolution in the country.
While we must rightly be worried about this image of Kejriwal and his fellow MLAs jeering at his “Put the film on YouTube” comment, we must be even more worried about the manner in which he thundered that The Kashmir Files is a “jhoothi film”.
The commercial success of a film like The Kashmir Files has jolted the entire anti-liberal ecosystem. They were clueless as to how ordinary Indians had supported this movie; and how Indians are now aware what was hidden from them by this very ecosystem. And the ecosystem needed a co-ordinate response to criticize the crores of Indians who’ve been enlightened.
The Communists have enlightened us that the Kashmir Files does not show the entire story.
The latest PM candidate of the opposition party, Shri KCR has mocked the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits by telling us that we don’t need Kashmir Files, but we need irrigation files, development files etc. Many alleged journalists, alleged intellectuals, alleged Congressmen, and alleged RJs started to tweet in great cohesion that the money made through this movie must be given to the Kashmiri Pandits (as if the primary demand of the Pandits was to get money). The ecosystem was amplifying all these messages in their own bubble and feeling great about it.
The constant attention seeker that Kejriwal is, he felt left out in this entire discussion. He needed to come up with a unique response. He needed to choose a platform to deliver his unique response. He needed to be the focus of the attention that comes along with such sneering comments – and so he chose the Delhi Assembly; he chose to mock the sufferings of the Kashmir Pandits; he chose to take the side of the terrorists and the religion that no one wants to talk about but wants all of their votes.
While Kejriwal didn’t enlighten us about why he thinks the film is “jhooti”, the ramblers of the ecosystem tell us that the film is “jhooti” because it shows only one side of the story. But then, they’ve never told us the “other side of the story” either! All we are told is that Muslims were also killed in Kashmir (but never told who killed them; when they were killed; why they were killed) and therefore The Kashmir Files is a “jhooti” film!
Unfortunately for the likes of Kejriwal and KCR, the people of India are way smarter than they are given credit for. They’ve lapped up this movie as one of their own. And through their support, they have given a clear message on whose side they are on. Kejriwal and his MLAs can cheer, jeer and sneer at the trauma and sufferings of Kashmir Pandits – the people of India never will.
