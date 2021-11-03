Stunning Disclosures of Capt Amarinder Singh’s Resignation Letter which the Media Conveniently Brushed Under the Carpet

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference.
As was widely expected, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and has setup a new party. He has sent a 7-page resignation letter to “Acting President”, Sonia Gandhi. Just a couple of weeks after she thundered that she is the “full time President” of the mighty Congress party, we have a powerful Congress leader addressing her as the “Acting President”! However, this is the least stunning aspect in the long letter that the captain has written. While he expectedly points out how he defeated Arun Jaitley in the Modi wave of 2014; how he led Congress to victory in 8/13 seats in the 2019 Modi wave; and how he led the party to various victories in the state assembly elections, there are many stunning revelations in his letter that am very sure the media will brush under the carpet.
The first stunning disclosure was about how close Manmohan Singh came to dismiss Amarinder Singh’s government in 2005. That a Congress Prime Minister came very close to dismiss a Congress government is simply astounding to hear. Given the penchant of the Congress party to leak such vital information to the media, it is remarkable how this was kept under wraps at that point of time. The media will however ensure that this revelation will be drowned because they can’t afford to show madam in bad light. I can’t help but recollect how the media drowned Dr. Kalam’s revelation that he thought of resigning as President of India over the Bihar fiasco and how Manmohan Singh begged him to stay because if Dr. Kalam resigns then Manmohan Singh will also have to resign. Coming back to the topic, the larger stunning aspect of this disclosure was the petulance of Sonia Gandhi in not giving an appointment to Capt. Amarinder Singh for 9 months during that time! The family’s arrogance is simply unparalleled in this aspect – it just beats me how the President of INC can simply choose to not talk to one of her own Chief Ministers for nine months!
The second stunning disclosure pertains to one of his most “enduring regrets”. He claims that many Congress MLAs and ministers in his own government (and the current government) are utterly corrupt and are involved in the widespread illegal sand mining. His “enduring regret” is that he hasn’t acted against them! This revelation puts to shame Rahul Gandhi’s multiple tweets on corruption. This revelation also very poorly reflects on the captain himself, but it is important to note the First family of the Congress party doesn’t bother about mundane things such as corruption at high places. It infact looks like they encourage such form of corruption to make ends meet for the party at the national level!
The third stunning disclosure is about Sidhu. Though nothing new has been spoken in the letter, but I cannot fathom why the media is silent on these allegations by the captain. They are very very serious in nature because the allegation is that the Punjab Congress president is an “acolyte of the Pakistan deep state”. Has any journalist ever asked the First family of the Congress why they chose to appoint a man of (clearly) an “unstable mind” to such a high position within the party? Captain also highlights the “filthy and abusive language” of Sidhu against him and questions the silence of the entire First family on this. It is indeed intriguing, isn’t it? Rahul Gandhi sends out innocuous tweets on the subject of abuse every now and then. But when it comes to such abuse within the party, that too by people holding high ranking posts, he is conspicuously silent. Why isn’t this hypocrisy ever questioned by our English media?
The fourth stunning disclosure is about the “midnight conspiracy” carried out “at the behest” of Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka. The language of the captain, in how he addresses the First Family – “you and your children” reveals the deep contempt he has developed towards them. That, such a senior leader has accused the First family of the party of doing contemptuous things in the “dead of the night” must have our media focusing on the nature of how the family operates.
One can simply say that such accusations and language is a common thing to happen when one feels insulted. In that case, the media should stop amplifying the words of mere supporters of the BJP on the social media. We have a two term Chief Minister of the mighty Congress party throwing very serious accusations against a Prime Minister from the Congress party; against the President of the Congress party and against the First Family of the Congress party. However, am very sure that the focus will only be on the captain’s accusations against Sidhu. Because the family needs to be kept away from any negative discussions.
