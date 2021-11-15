Book review: India Positive Citizen Perspectives

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
In the mid-90s, when Shoppers Stop opened in Begumpet, Hyderabad, it soon went on to become a landmark for that area. As children we used to be fascinated by looking at the large building that housed a big retail store! All those memories came back when I was reading the founder BS Nagesh’s story in his own words, in Savitha Rao’s awesomely curated book – “Putting #IndiaFirst – India Positive Citizen Perspectives”.
B.S.Nagesh’s is not the only story we get to read and learn in this book. In his chapter, “Know your heroes”, Vikas Manhas enlightens us with a very disturbing fact. Did you know that till as late as the year 1998, there was no policy of bringing back the mortal remains of every soldier to their respective homes? That such a policy could be changed only towards the turn of this millennium reflects quite badly on some of our policy makers from before! Vikas Manhas’s story in how he follows up with 100s of martyrs’ families is really inspiring to read too. We cannot possibly be talking about martyrs and not mention the wonderful work that Meghna Girish and family do for this cause. Her story coupled with Vikas’s story only makes us feel grateful that such people exist in our country today.
Or take for example the story of the visually challenged Srikanth Bolla, who is marching forward with a vision that is unparalleled in today’s world. While the very fact that from his humble beginnings, he went on to graduate from MIT and now runs his own industry is inspiring in itself, the positive attitude he exhibits throught his chapter is simply outstanding. He could have easily rued the ill fate that life has served but when you read how he’s converted his adversity into an opportunity not just for himself but for 100s, you can’t but think about how you can contribute more to this success!
Perhaps not a week passes by in crores of homes without having an AMUL product. While the chapter on AMUL by Dr. R.S.Sodhi, MD of AMUL, made for riveting reading as to how AMUL was established and how it grew, it was equally fascinating to read the pivotal role that Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri played in not only expanding AMUL’s operations across India but also in ushering in the White revolution in India!
In this book, there are 28 such fascinating stories by achievers in varied fields. Many stories by heroes from our armed forces make really riveting reading in how so many victories were made possible. Infact, General VP Malik’s remarkably humble essay not only spoke volumes about the character of the man himself but is a lesson for all of us on how to remain grounded despite attaining high positions.
By now we are all familiar with the attacks on COVAXIN and Bharat Biotech by the media and Congress party. Dr. Krishna Ella perhaps hasn’t faced a more severe adversity than this attack, but we come to know of many such challenges they have faced in developing multiple vaccines. Reading Dr. Kumud Joshi, Dr. Nagraj Hegde and Dr. HR Nagendra write about their experiences with Yoga and nature based medicinal studies is bound to make you definitely rethink how you will lead your life going forward.
But my personal best was the chapter – “The role of Psychology in the Rise of New India” by Dr. Rajat Mitra. The refreshing perspective that Dr. Rajat Mitra presented in his essay is simply remarkable. It is even difficult for to explain the learnings I’ve had from this brilliant essay. Perhaps you would understand what I feel if you also get to read his essay!
Savitha Rao’s idea in bringing out this book at this time must be really commended. The first line of her essay is so powerful in itself – Nation building is not the job of a few. She has managed to pack so much meaning in such a short sentence. She has elucidated more on the many small things each one of us can do to contribute to building India. I, for one, totally agree with her on the role each one of us should play in building our country. This role can manifest in many forms; can be performed over a short duration or at regular intervals; and can serve as an inspiration to your family, your neighbours, and your colleagues to also contribute.
Of course, am not doing justice by not mentioning the essays by the 28 achievers. Reading about entrepreneurs and learning about various fields such as water management is something that cannot be done in one sitting. The stories in this book are not only about those who created opportunities from their adversities but also about those who gave up on a comfortable life to face adversities in creating new opportunities. In this age of digital forwards where negativity trumps positivity, Savitha Rao’s book indeed makes for a refreshing read. This book must adorn the libraries of all schools and these chapters must be read out in their assemblies. It will do a world of good for our children to learn from these stories.
