Sunday, October 15, 2023

List of books read so far...

 This blogpost is an attempt to maintain a list of books I have read so far (Updated on October 15th, 2023). The list is 150 books long :) :). 

It was only recently that I started writing about some of these books (So far, only 5 though!). I've hyperlinked those blogs too. I hope to pick up the habit of writing more about the books I read :). 

The below sequence is sorted out alphabetically with the Author's name. 

S. No

Book Name

Author

1

The woman in the window

A.J.Finn

2

The Silent Patient

Alex Michaelides

3

The Last Frontier

Alistair Maclean

4

The Golden Gate

Alistair Maclean

5

Night without end

Alistair Maclean

6

Mahabharat Unravelled

Ami Ganatra

7

The immortals of Meluha

Amish Tripathi

8

The Secret of the Nagas

Amish Tripathi

9

The oath of the Vayuputras

Amish Tripathi

10

Scion of Ikshavaku

Amish Tripathi

11

Raavan

Amish Tripathi

12

Ignited Minds

APJ Abdul Kalam

13

Wings of Fire

APJ Abdul Kalam

14

The Untold Story

Aroup Chaterjee

15

The Final Diagnosis

Arthur Hailey

16

Airport

Arthur Hailey

17

Strong Medicine

Arthur Hailey

18

Worshipping False Gods

Arun Shourie

19

Does He know a Mother's heart

Arun Shourie

20

Eminent Historians

Arun Shourie

21

Governance

Arun Shourie

22

Anita gets Bail

Arun Shourie

23

Transforming India

Atanu Dey

24

The Fountainhead

Ayn Rand

25

Saluting our heroes

B Shantanu

26

Many Lives, Many Masters

Brian Weiss

27

Mahabharata

C Rajagopalachari

28

2 states

Chetan Bhagat

29

One night at a call centre

Chetan Bhagat

30

Then she vanishes

Claire Douglas

31

Digital Fortress

Dan Brown

32

Da Vinci Code

Dan Brown

33

Deception Point

Dan Brown

34

House of Spies

Daniel Silva

35

The Black Widow

Daniel Silva

36

The English Spy

Daniel Silva

37

The Camel Club

David Baldacci

38

Hell's Corner

David Baldacci

39

First Family

David Baldacci

40

The Sixth Man

David Baldacci

41

The forgotten

David Baldacci

42

Saving Faith

David Baldacci

43

The Guilty

David Baldacci

44

The Fallen

David Baldacci

45

King and Maxwell

David Baldacci

46

Simply Lies

David Baldacci

47

Love Story

Erich Segal

48

Man, woman and child

Erich Segal

49

Acts of Faith

Erich Segal

50

Prizes

Erich Segal

51

Doctors

Erich Segal

52

Only Love...

Erich Segal

53

The Class

Erich Segal

54

Rajneeti

Gautam Chintamani

55

Gone Girl

Gillian Flynn

56

Home

Harlan Coben

57

Live Wire

Harlan Coben

58

I will find you

Harlen Coben

59

To kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee

60

Cynical Theories

Helen Pluckrose, James Lindsay

61

The Bullet

Iris Johansen

62

Criss Cross

James Patterson

63

The Black Book

James Patterson

64

A quiver full of arrows

Jeffrey Archer

65

The Prodigal Daughter

Jeffrey Archer

66

The Eleventh Commandment

Jeffrey Archer

67

Sons of Fortune

Jeffrey Archer

68

False Impressions

Jeffrey Archer

69

Kane and Abel

Jeffrey Archer

70

The Twelve Red Herrings

Jeffrey Archer

71

Not a penny more, Not a penny less

Jeffrey Archer

72

First Among Equals

Jeffrey Archer

73

The Fourth Estate

Jeffrey Archer

74

As the crow flies

Jeffrey Archer

75

Honor among thieves

Jeffrey Archer

76

A matter of Honour

Jeffrey Archer

77

Shall we tell the President

Jeffrey Archer

78

Paths of Glory

Jeffrey Archer

79

A twist in the tale

Jeffrey Archer

80

Cat'O Nine tales

Jeffrey Archer

81

Heads you win

Jeffrey Archer

82

Nothing Ventured

Jeffrey Archer

83

Tell Tale

Jeffrey Archer

84

Hidden in Plain Sight

Jeffrey Archer

85

Turn a Blind Eye

Jeffrey Archer

86

Over my dead body

Jeffrey Archer

87

Next in Line

Jeffrey Archer

88

The Firm

John Grisham

89

Runaway Jury

John Grisham

90

The Broker

John Grisham

91

A Time to kill

John Grisham

92

The Pelican Brief

John Grisham

93

The Chamber

John Grisham

94

The Boys from Biloxi

John Grisham

95

The Tyranny of Cliches

Jonah Goldberg

96

12 Rules for Life

Jordan Peterson

97

The Last Flight

Julie Clark

98

Sita's sister

Kavita Kane

99

Newcomer

Keigo Higashino

100

A thousand splendid suns

Khaled Hosineni

101

And the Mountains Echoed

Khaled Hosineni

102

Train to Pakistan

Kushwant Singh

103

My Country, My Life

L.K.Advani

104

The Enemy

Lee Child

105

The Family Remains

Lisa Jewel

106

The Godfather

Mario Puzzo

107

Airframe

Michael Crichton

108

Disclosure

Michael Crichton

109

A case of need

Michael Crichton

110

The Andromeda Strain

Michael Crichton

111

The Maid

Nita Prose

112

Everybody loves a good drought

P Sainath

113

The Insider

P.V.Narasimha Rao

114

When breath becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

115

The Kalam Effect

PM Nair

116

The Coalition Years

Pranab Mukherjee

117

The Presidential Years

Pranab Mukherjee

118

Indian Public Administration

Ramesh Arora

119

Nehru - A troubled Legacy

RNP Singh

120

The Matarese circle

Robert Ludlum

121

Abduction

Robin Cook

122

Vital Signs

Robin Cook

123

Terminal

Robin Cook

124

Harmful Intent

Robin Cook

125

Mortal Fear

Robin Cook

126

Coma

Robin Cook

127

Unsung Valour

Sai Swaroopa

128

Heart

Sandeep Jauhar

129

The Accidental Prime Minister

Sanjaya Baru

130

India Positive Citizen Perspective

Savitha Rao

131

Presumed Innocent

Scott Turrow

132

The Couple Next Door

Shari Lapena

133

If Tomorrow Comes

Sidney Sheldon

134

The Sky is Falling

Sidney Sheldon

135

Tell me your dreams

Sidney Sheldon

136

Rage of Angels

Sidney Sheldon

137

Master of the Game

Sidney Sheldon

138

Nothing Lasts Forever

Sidney Sheldon

139

Are you afraid of the dark?

Sidney Sheldon

140

The Best Laid Plans

Sidney Sheldon

141

Morning, Noon and Night

Sidney Sheldon

142

Memories of Midnight

Sidney Sheldon

143

The Other Side of Midnight

Sidney Sheldon

144

The Naked Face

Sidney Sheldon

145

The Sands of Time

Sidney Sheldon

146

Windmills of Gods

Sidney Sheldon

147

The Doomsday Conspiracy

Sidney Sheldon

148

Jugalbandi

Vinay Sitapati

149

Half Lion

Vinay Sitapati

150

To the last bullet

Vinita Kamte

 

 

