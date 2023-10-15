List of books read so far...

This blogpost is an attempt to maintain a list of books I have read so far (Updated on October 15th, 2023). The list is 150 books long :) :).
It was only recently that I started writing about some of these books (So far, only 5 though!). I've hyperlinked those blogs too. I hope to pick up the habit of writing more about the books I read :).
The below sequence is sorted out alphabetically with the Author's name.
S. No
Book Name
Author
1
The woman in the window
A.J.Finn
2
The Silent Patient
Alex Michaelides
3
The Last Frontier
Alistair Maclean
4
The Golden Gate
Alistair Maclean
5
Night without end
Alistair Maclean
6
Ami Ganatra
7
The immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
8
The Secret of the Nagas
Amish Tripathi
9
The oath of the Vayuputras
Amish Tripathi
10
Scion of Ikshavaku
Amish Tripathi
11
Raavan
Amish Tripathi
12
Ignited Minds
APJ Abdul Kalam
13
Wings of Fire
APJ Abdul Kalam
14
The Untold Story
Aroup Chaterjee
15
The Final Diagnosis
Arthur Hailey
16
Airport
Arthur Hailey
17
Strong Medicine
Arthur Hailey
18
Worshipping False Gods
Arun Shourie
19
Does He know a Mother's heart
Arun Shourie
20
Eminent Historians
Arun Shourie
21
Governance
Arun Shourie
22
Anita gets Bail
Arun Shourie
23
Transforming India
Atanu Dey
24
The Fountainhead
Ayn Rand
25
Saluting our heroes
B Shantanu
26
Many Lives, Many Masters
Brian Weiss
27
Mahabharata
C Rajagopalachari
28
2 states
Chetan Bhagat
29
One night at a call centre
Chetan Bhagat
30
Then she vanishes
Claire Douglas
31
Digital Fortress
Dan Brown
32
Da Vinci Code
Dan Brown
33
Deception Point
Dan Brown
34
House of Spies
Daniel Silva
35
The Black Widow
Daniel Silva
36
The English Spy
Daniel Silva
37
The Camel Club
David Baldacci
38
Hell's Corner
David Baldacci
39
First Family
David Baldacci
40
The Sixth Man
David Baldacci
41
The forgotten
David Baldacci
42
Saving Faith
David Baldacci
43
The Guilty
David Baldacci
44
The Fallen
David Baldacci
45
King and Maxwell
David Baldacci
46
Simply Lies
David Baldacci
47
Love Story
Erich Segal
48
Man, woman and child
Erich Segal
49
Acts of Faith
Erich Segal
50
Prizes
Erich Segal
51
Doctors
Erich Segal
52
Only Love...
Erich Segal
53
The Class
Erich Segal
54
Gautam Chintamani
55
Gone Girl
Gillian Flynn
56
Home
Harlan Coben
57
Live Wire
Harlan Coben
58
I will find you
Harlen Coben
59
To kill a Mockingbird
Harper Lee
60
Cynical Theories
Helen Pluckrose, James Lindsay
61
The Bullet
Iris Johansen
62
Criss Cross
James Patterson
63
The Black Book
James Patterson
64
A quiver full of arrows
Jeffrey Archer
65
The Prodigal Daughter
Jeffrey Archer
66
The Eleventh Commandment
Jeffrey Archer
67
Sons of Fortune
Jeffrey Archer
68
False Impressions
Jeffrey Archer
69
Kane and Abel
Jeffrey Archer
70
The Twelve Red Herrings
Jeffrey Archer
71
Not a penny more, Not a penny less
Jeffrey Archer
72
First Among Equals
Jeffrey Archer
73
The Fourth Estate
Jeffrey Archer
74
As the crow flies
Jeffrey Archer
75
Honor among thieves
Jeffrey Archer
76
A matter of Honour
Jeffrey Archer
77
Shall we tell the President
Jeffrey Archer
78
Paths of Glory
Jeffrey Archer
79
A twist in the tale
Jeffrey Archer
80
Cat'O Nine tales
Jeffrey Archer
81
Heads you win
Jeffrey Archer
82
Nothing Ventured
Jeffrey Archer
83
Tell Tale
Jeffrey Archer
84
Hidden in Plain Sight
Jeffrey Archer
85
Turn a Blind Eye
Jeffrey Archer
86
Over my dead body
Jeffrey Archer
87
Next in Line
Jeffrey Archer
88
The Firm
John Grisham
89
Runaway Jury
John Grisham
90
The Broker
John Grisham
91
A Time to kill
John Grisham
92
The Pelican Brief
John Grisham
93
The Chamber
John Grisham
94
The Boys from Biloxi
John Grisham
95
The Tyranny of Cliches
Jonah Goldberg
96
12 Rules for Life
Jordan Peterson
97
The Last Flight
Julie Clark
98
Sita's sister
Kavita Kane
99
Newcomer
Keigo Higashino
100
A thousand splendid suns
Khaled Hosineni
101
And the Mountains Echoed
Khaled Hosineni
102
Train to Pakistan
Kushwant Singh
103
My Country, My Life
L.K.Advani
104
The Enemy
Lee Child
105
The Family Remains
Lisa Jewel
106
The Godfather
Mario Puzzo
107
Airframe
Michael Crichton
108
Disclosure
Michael Crichton
109
A case of need
Michael Crichton
110
The Andromeda Strain
Michael Crichton
111
The Maid
Nita Prose
112
Everybody loves a good drought
P Sainath
113
The Insider
P.V.Narasimha Rao
114
When breath becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
115
The Kalam Effect
PM Nair
116
Pranab Mukherjee
117
The Presidential Years
Pranab Mukherjee
118
Indian Public Administration
Ramesh Arora
119
Nehru - A troubled Legacy
RNP Singh
120
The Matarese circle
Robert Ludlum
121
Abduction
Robin Cook
122
Vital Signs
Robin Cook
123
Terminal
Robin Cook
124
Harmful Intent
Robin Cook
125
Mortal Fear
Robin Cook
126
Coma
Robin Cook
127
Sai Swaroopa
128
Heart
Sandeep Jauhar
129
The Accidental Prime Minister
Sanjaya Baru
130
Savitha Rao
131
Presumed Innocent
Scott Turrow
132
The Couple Next Door
Shari Lapena
133
If Tomorrow Comes
Sidney Sheldon
134
The Sky is Falling
Sidney Sheldon
135
Tell me your dreams
Sidney Sheldon
136
Rage of Angels
Sidney Sheldon
137
Master of the Game
Sidney Sheldon
138
Nothing Lasts Forever
Sidney Sheldon
139
Are you afraid of the dark?
Sidney Sheldon
140
The Best Laid Plans
Sidney Sheldon
141
Morning, Noon and Night
Sidney Sheldon
142
Memories of Midnight
Sidney Sheldon
143
The Other Side of Midnight
Sidney Sheldon
144
The Naked Face
Sidney Sheldon
145
The Sands of Time
Sidney Sheldon
146
Windmills of Gods
Sidney Sheldon
147
The Doomsday Conspiracy
Sidney Sheldon
148
Jugalbandi
Vinay Sitapati
149
Half Lion
Vinay Sitapati
150
To the last bullet
Vinita Kamte
