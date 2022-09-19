Why does KCR need Owaisi’s permission to celebrate 17th September as Telangana Liberation Day, the day the murderous Razakars were ousted

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
In his avatar as an agitator and
activist for a separate state of Telangana, KCR was very vocal about wanting
to commemorate 17th September as an official event of the state
government. He wanted the government to call it as “Telangana Independence
Day”. He thundered and (logically) questioned that if Maharashtra and Karnataka
have been commemorating this event as independence days, why should the then AP
government also not do it? He thundered – Afterall, the capital of the then
Hyderabad state is Hyderabad city; large portion of the then Hyderabad state
(that included current day Telangana, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra) lies in
the Telangana region now. He thundered - if necessary, I will bring down the (then)
Congress government in the state if they don’t commemorate 17th
September. The method of delivery of this speech, the strong tone in the emotion
with which KCR delivered his speeches on this topic made everyone believe that
he will prioritize this event as soon as he comes to power.
Once KCR came to power in June
2014, everyone in the state waited for September 17th of that year
to remember the gory, ghastly and deadly events leading to September 1948. KCR
didn’t do anything that year. When questioned about this in 2015, he went bombastic on those who
asked him that question. He now thundered – “Someone wants to call this as
“liberation day”. Someone wants to call this as an “integration day”. Whichever
party wants to commemorate it in whichever manner, they can do so in their
party offices. June 2nd is when the state of Telangana is formed and
we will celebrate that day in a grand manner.”
In September 2019, KCR stood up
in the Assembly and thundered
once again. “What difference does it make if we commemorate 17th
September or don’t? Will the country drown if we don’t commemorate?”
He went on to repeat his 2015 statement on different people wanting to call
this differently. And then he went on to explain that while he didn’t forget his original
demand, it was only after he came to power in the year 2014 that he made
aware of the various circumstances and incidents during that period. KCR told
us that the 2–4-year period after the September 1948 was also a very dark
period for Telangana, and therefore he decided that there is no point in raking
up old happenings because everything in fine now. Yet again, the method of his
delivery of this speech, the soothing tone with which KCR delivered this speech
made everyone believe that this topic has now been laid to rest by him.
On September 3rd, 2022
the Government of India announced that
it will be officially commemorating September 17th as Hyderabad
Liberation Day. The Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana
were also sent invites for the program. A few hours after this announcement
came, the Telangana government announced that it will commemorating 17th
September as “National Integration Day” because it was the day on which the
Telangana society entered into a democracy from an autocracy. From demanding a
commemoration to dissing those who reminded him about to actually deciding to commemorate
it – the circle was now completed by KCR!
While folks were trying to make
sense of the latest U-turn by KCR, came a tweet from
AIMIM President, Akbaruddin Owaisi, that cleared the confusion once and for
all.
It will be pertinent to ask why
MIM’s permission is needed to commemorate this event. Because the murderous
Razakar “army” was nothing but a militant wing of the MIM party. There are 100s
of untold stories of the murderous atrocities committed by the MIM-Razakar
combination. After the Indian Army successfully completed Operation Polo, that
liberated Hyderabad state from the tyranny of the Nizam, their leader Qasim
Rizvi was arrested in 1948. He was released in 1956. Before migrating to
Pakistan upon his release, he handed over the reigns of MIM to Abdul Wahed
Owaisi. The current President of the AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, is the grandson
of Abdul Wahed Owaisi. The other grandson, Akbaruddin Owaisi has embodied well the
original DNA of MIM (and is famous for his
remarks that “If they are given 15 minutes, they will wipe out the 100
crore Hindus of the country”.)
It is now quite obvious that why
MIM does not want us to remember the events that led to September 1948. It is
also quite obvious from Owaisi’s letter to the
Government of India that he wants to focus only on the Sunderlal Committee
report that focussed on the situation in Hyderabad after the liberation was
done. This selective reading and propagating of history are what the people
have been continuously objecting to, from many years. With such a murderous
history, how is it that the MIM party gets to decide what we the people should
know and what we should not?
Why did KCR, who thundered when
out of power, have to wait for a permission from MIM to commemorate the
“journey from autocracy to democracy”? Why did it take an initiative from the
Government of India for MIM to give permission to the Telangana government? These
are important questions that will need to be discussed when talking about the
importance of 17th September. India’s Home Minister hoisted the flag
on September 17th, 1948. It took 74 years after that for India’s Home
Minister to do the same. It is high time indeed that we know more about our
history.
0 comments:
Post a Comment