The Hindu wilfully misrepresents what Kishan Reddy said about #HarGharTiranga program to insert China, KTR furthers the propaganda

On August 1st, 2022,
The Hindu published a report with a headline – “Kishan Reddy defends flag
import”. The accompanying tagline attributed the quote ‘Country’s khadi
industry cannot meet demand for Har Ghar Tiranga scheme’.
As expected, Telangana CM KCR’s
son, KTR, who holds multiple portfolios in the cabinet, picked up on this
report and tweeted
that the reality of Make in India was that our flags are being imported from
China.
Now, nowhere in
the report is China mentioned so people just figured out that this was one
of those KTR’s half baked tweets with loads of misinformation. This piqued my
interest further though and I went through the video link of
the press conference, only to realise the cunning and deadly game that The
Hindu has played.
The conversation between the
Journalist (from The Hindu) and Minister Kishan Reddy happens from 37:45 to
38:42 in this video link. Am reproducing the conversation below for
ease:.
Journalist: You amended
the flag code. It is benefitting China only.
Kishan Reddy (with a clear
gesture indicating “No”): We only are stitching flags in our villages with
self help groups.
The journalist cuts short the
minister and rephrases his question:
Journalist: Because of the
import of polyester cloth, the khadi industry is getting affected severely.
Kishan Reddy: We have
given orders to all the Khadi industries. However, we cannot manufacture so many
crores of flags with the Khadi that we have. That you have to understand.
Journalist: You are
planning from an year.
Kishan Reddy: No, we
weren’t planning this from an year. This idea came recently
Journalist: You did not
have this thought before?
Kishan Reddy: No, we
didn’t. People like you gave this idea <smiles>
We now revisit KTR’s tweet in its
totality. The Hindu’s report, that severely misrepresents Kishan Reddy, does
not mention China anywhere. It looks like KTR picked it from the journalist’s
question and simply used it in his tweet to further his meaningless propaganda.
KTR also tweeted that though the Modi government knew that the 75th
year is in 2022, it couldn’t plan for flags for all homes. This argument is
again directly from the playbook of the journalist who asked the same question,
for which Kishan Reddy has given a clear-cut answer.
Whilst it is understandable that
KTR is playing politics with even something like #HarGharTiranga program, it is
completely unfathomable as to why The Hindu would resort to such mischief? The
journalist’s question was about the impact to Khadi industry because of
polyester, for which the minister had categorically stated that there is no
impact because the industry is flooded with orders. At no place has he defended
a “flag import”. He had infact categorically denied any import from China (Note
how only The Hindu cares about China!). He has only explained the need to amend
the flag code for usage of polyester in addition to Khadi. While the
interaction is so clear-cut, how did The Hindu manage to think that in today’s
day and age, they can get away with such wonton mischief that will aid the
minister KTR in furthering his propaganda?
The original flag
code says: “The National Flag shall
be made of hand-spun and hand-woven wool/cotton/silk khadi bunting”.
The revised flag
code says: “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made,
cotton, polyester, wool, silk khadi bunting”.
The amendment was done on 30
December 2021 to include machine-made flags and also that polyester as a
material can be used for making these flags. There are many huge flags that are
flown across India, including one in Hyderabad. These hand-woven flags often
get damaged because of the wind, and so they are very often changed. Infact,
the TRS government spends
huge amounts of money to maintain the huge flag that flies in Hyderabad. Using
machine-made polyester material will help prevent these frequent damages. This
is a common practice world-wide. The Modi government made a very logical
amendment to our flag code, to enable longer lasting huge flags.
At no place in the revised flag
code is the word “import” used. The English media woke up very late in the day
and simply concluded that this change implies that machine-made polyester will
only be imported. KTR’s own party tweeted
that the flag code was amended because Ambani is the largest manufactured of
Polyester in India! Only KTR and his party can explain how can both Ambani and
China get benefitted at the same time on the same issue!
The Hindu’s original report was
published in the “South” section in the Hyderabad edition on August 1st,
2022. Kishan Reddy’s OSD sent a stinging clarification letter to The Hindu.
That clarification was NOT published in the “South” section of the Hyderabad
edition on August 4th, 2022. Instead, it was published
only in the “Andhra Pradesh” section.
After the clarification from the
office of Kishan Reddy, The Hindu has slyly changed their headline in the
online version. The headline now reads – “Kishan Reddy brushes aside
criticism on procurement of national flags”. Remember how the original
headline talks about imports of the flag? The Hindu’s report starts with “Even
as a controversy rages”. The only controversy is this willful
misrepresentation of the Q&A with Shri Kishan Reddy solely intended to
mislead the reader.
