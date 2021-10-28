Trivialization of vaccination milestone epitomizes Sonia Gandhi’s political immaturity

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
Days after the country celebrated 100 crore COVID vaccine doses achievement, the President of the mighty Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has bestowed us with her illuminating thoughts in an article in The Hindu newspaper today. Titled – “The vaccination milestone and a distant goal”, her article has enlightened us on how bad our vaccination drive has been and will be in the future too.
Sample this enlightening statement: “even though there are only two countries in the world that are called upon to reach this level of coverage and we were not the first to do so”. See, you dimwits? Only two countries in the world are required to get to 100 crore doses, so what’s so great about it? Also, we must all still trust the numbers from the other country (with whom the mighty Congress party signed an MoU) and therefore must take every opportunity to belittle our country. Since we are all not able to see things so clearly, Sonia Gandhi has taken time out from her busy schedule to enlighten us with this knowledge.
Also, what’s so great about 100 crore vaccine doses? Because Sonia Gandhi today tells us – “Countries with comparable COVID-19 figures and even those with smaller or poorer economies have performed much better.” Which smaller or poorer economies have performed better? When she says “comparable COVID-19 figures”, what numbers is she comparing with? She provides no examples to sustain her claim. Well, afterall, why should she? It is for the reader to take her at face value and not question her abundant knowledge and grasp of these numbers. The congress cadre know you can never question THE family. It is now for mortal readers to know the same.
She exhibits her immense knowledge of the vaccine process by telling us that “Not only that, the gap between the proportion of the population that has got at least one dose and two doses is widest in India. This gap is likely a result of domestic supply falling short of the demand.” India is currently using three vaccines – Covishield (a gap of 12-16 weeks); Covaxin (a gap of 28 days); Sputnik (a gap of 21 days). Nearly 85 crore doses of Covishield have been delivered – and therefore the gap between 1st and 2nd dose will obviously be large. But Sonia Gandhi attributes this scientific decision to “domestic supply falling short of the demand”. It doesn’t matter that it has been scientifically proven that Covishield offers greater protection after the first dose compared to others and therefore the second dose can be given 12-16 weeks later.
She then shows her general knowledge on matters of current importance. “Moreover, the Government is yet to roll out a plan to inoculate our children who could be particularly vulnerable to future waves. We must protect our children urgently so they can go back to school.” Yet to roll out a plan? We are probably just a week or two away before the Zydus-Cadila vaccine will be available for vaccinating the 12-18 year old! So, they can go back to school? Schools across the country have opened up, including in the Congress ruled states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab! Was this article written much earlier but sent for publication only yesterday?
We are then told that the government “must work out a plan, based on scientific advice, for booster shots, like other countries have done.” Well, if it is to be based on scientific advice, does Sonia Gandhi give us any references of such available advice for Covishield and Covaxin? As usual, no data is presented to make the case stronger. It’s mere rhetoric with the assumption that the reader needs to grasp the implications of what the mighty queen is saying.
And before we forget, she also tells us that the 100 crore vaccine doses achievement has been possible because of the “Patents Act, 1970”. Of course, it is the benevolence of the mighty Congress party that we are able to succeed today.
Sonia Gandhi also spends significant amount of time reminding us of the horrors of the second wave. I am no fan of the delayed response by at least two weeks by the central government to an emerging crisis. But I will never view it in isolation of the state governments. The Congress state governments were at the forefront of some real mismanagement too. Sonia Gandhi can write all she wants – people of the country have become mature enough to know when to blame and when to celebrate. The question is – when will the Congress party become mature like that?
0 comments:
Post a Comment