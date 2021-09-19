How India mastered the COVID vaccination process and how the Media lied, obfuscated and shifted goal post to shame the nation

The following article was written for OpIndia. Pasting it here for reference:
When India administered nearly
1.4 crore doses on a single day (August 31st), you would obviously
expect that those who should get/take credit for this stupendous achievement
should be our health care workers, vaccine manufacturers, and administrative
machinery. Little would you have thought that Chetan Bhagat (and later Sadanand
Dhume) would pat
themselves on their backs for this achievement! Needless to say, their
self-importance gave rise to some hilarious memes, tweets, and articles – so
they did bring some much-needed relief to the citizens of India!
Ever since India began
vaccination for COVID, we have had a “If India vaccinates at this rate, it will
take a million zillion years to vaccinate entire population” gang active in the
English media. This gang would make vacuous assumptions and dish out article
after article without giving a single useful advice. Members of this gang competed
with each other to mock India in foreign publications. For the purpose of
analysing how our English media provided space to this gang, let’s divide our
vaccination drive so far into three phases.
The Phase-1
The first 1 ½ months of Phase-1
was primarily for our health care workers and hence we almost see a flat line
during that phase. It was also almost immediately after the approval was given
so it would obviously take time to make those doses too. But the English media
assumed that this rate will remain constant forever and was dishing out irrelevant
graphics and writing angry
articles mocking the efforts of all those involved in the process. Even
when clarifications were provided as to why the curve was flat all through
February, the running commentary on rate of vaccination didn’t stop.
The curve begins to go upwards
from the 1st week of March onwards. Quite expectedly because we
opened up vaccination for everyone above 60 years and for those with
comorbidities above 45 years. But the gang was relentless even when it was
clear that the rate of vaccination was increasing. Even these prioritization
efforts were mocked
relentlessly, bereft of any logic. When we were peaking on phase-1, our friends
at The Hindu write a vacuous
editorial titled “Faster, sooner: On the need to accelerate COVID-19
vaccination”. One of the suggestions given in the editorial was to reduce
dependency on CoWIN platform (something that many countries in the world now
want to emulate). Almost every article written in March, when our rate was increasing,
was as vacuous as this editorial – no meaningful suggestions but only lofty
language asking us to increase the rate further. I had wondered back then
if these people were actually assuming that 130 crore doses of vaccines are
ready somewhere but the government is deliberately not distributing them,
because that was the kind of perception they were building up.
Phase-1 was also the phase when
not only about the rate of vaccination was being “analysed” by the English media,
but they were parallelly contributing massively to vaccine
hesitancy by downplaying Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. Congress state
governments have
openly declared that they will not administer COVAXIN. Instead of calling
out this duplicity of the Congress party, the gang was busy furthering Rahul
Gandhi’s tweets as the best thing to have happened to India.
The Phase-2.
The dip in vaccination began in
the second week of April. The media’s biggest dream had come true. They now
went to town screaming incompetence. State governments thundered
that “If you can’t do the job, we’ll show you how to do it”. One of the most
prominent members of the gang, Shekhar Gupta went bombastic on how Modi wants
to control
everything and isn’t
allowing more competent state governments to show him how the job should be
done. The central government’s most passive communication strategy during the
beginning of this phase wasn’t helping matters either. It was around this phase
that some folks wrote meaningful suggestions – urging US to lift ban on raw
materials required for vaccine; urging central government to have more
manufacturing facilities etc.
The Modi government listened to
all the suggestions and accepted some of the pompous demands of the gang too. Starting
May 1st, they allowed state governments and private companies to
place orders and vaccinate everyone the 18 to 45 years age group. And you can
see in the graph how the trend continued to fall further. There was not a
single article or editorial by this gang deploring the state governments for
doing such a shoddy job after demanding the job. Articles and videos were now
focused on “pricing strategy”. Cash rich state governments governed by non-BJP
parties were crying hoarse on how
they can’t pay 300 per vaccine for the benefit of their citizens – and yet
our English media intellectuals didn’t find it prudent to point out the shoddy
job. What did they do instead? They started attacking the institutes
manufacturing the vaccines!
The institutes were called greedy,
and they were looked at these selfish profit-making entities that were out to rob
the governments – all for 300 rupees per vaccine! The attacks on the
institutes intensified so much that Adar Poonawalla had to be provided with
security, fearing physical attacks also on him. I know of no other country
where the English media is as reckless as ours.
We were then told that not enough
orders were placed! No one told us what was meant by “enough orders” though.
The government had indicated way back in December 2020 that we will vaccinate
30 crores by July (and further revised it upwards in Feb) – wasn’t that
indication enough of orders placed? In February you mock them and in April you
ask where the orders are – how can it be so difficult to see this hypocrisy?
And most importantly, how could
we have not studied the impact of the peak of COVID 2nd wave on the
vaccination process? Couldn’t we think, just for a moment, how our health-care system
was overloaded with COVID patients? Couldn’t we think, just for a moment, that
those involved in manufacturing are also affected by COVID? That those
administering the vaccine are also affected by COVID? That the family members
of those involved in the process are also affected? Instead, they mocked the
fact that our health care system carried out the highest number of tests at
the peak of our second wave. The vaccine process involves a lot of people and
to assume that they will all contribute to it unhinged in the midst of their
own crises only shows how heartless the media has become.
The Phase-3.
Amidst this gloom, phase-3 begins,
and this is when the curve started to go up. This was aided by the private
sector buying vaccines and starting to administer them. Some state governments
were still busy writing
letters to the Prime Minister urging him to spare them the embarrassment of
not being able to do the job. While the media was still relentless in dishing
out repeated lofty articles without any substance, the Prime Minister addressed
the nation and explained this extraordinary hypocrisy to the people of this
country. He announced that the central government will go back to its earlier
policy of owning the whole purchase and distribution process to the state
governments while the state governments will continue to be responsible for the
administering of the vaccine.
When India reached a huge
milestone on June 22nd (~90 lakh vaccines in a day), instead of
feeling proud this gang started questioning if vaccines were hoarded
earlier so that this record can be achieved. All they were doing was echoing
their master’s voice. How bereft of logic should you be to arrive at such a
conclusion?
India continued the upward trend
of vaccinating more and more people by the day. India finished 40 crore doses
by July, as predicted in February. The regional English media mocked the
prediction in February. India finished 60 crore doses in August – the
international English media mocked this prediction in February. Not a single
one of these publications came forward and said sorry for their shoddy
analysis.
Just one day after India
administered a world record 1,40,00,000 vaccines in a single day, New York
Times publishes an “analysis” that said – “Economists
are concerned about the slow rate of vaccinations…”. Just one day after a
world record! Our media had lost all sense of proportion and was getting
confused with simple things such as number of doses and number of people. Just
a couple of days back (Sept.13), Business Standard writes an
editorial that India vaccinated 72 crore people when in reality we
administered 72 crore doses (57 crore of them with the first dose).
At the peak of Phase-1, we are
told that the process is slow. At the peak of Phase-3 also, we are told that
the process is slow. During the crisis of Phase-2, they gloated instead of
helping. At every stage, statistics were randomly interpreted to showcase the
progress of vaccination in poor light, as compared to the world. When key
milestones were achieved faster than anyone in the world, those graphics were
mocked relentlessly. When India set out to help the world, given the global
nature of the crisis, those efforts were mocked relentlessly. The competition
to get published in foreign publications meant that this gang would plunge to
any depth to mock India’s efforts.
There has not been a single
article statistically analysing the havoc that COVID has caused across the
world. Many countries have gone through their 3rd and 4th
waves despite getting nearly 50% of their populations fully vaccinated, so the
nature of this beast is still unknown. Many countries (especially in South
America) experienced the longest first wave one could imagine! Vaccinations
have of course helped in bringing down the severity of the disease but that
still doesn’t mean our media gang will not go overboard when the 3rd
wave hits us (looks inevitable, going by the trends in the world). To blame the
rate of vaccination in March for the surge in 2nd wave is naivety at
best and hypocrisy at worst.
All throught the vaccination
process, our media published so many “studies” that contradicted each other! We
were told Covishield is good and bad; Covaxin is good and bad; a combination of
covishield and covaxin is good and bad! We were looking for meaningful
commentary. Instead, we got meaningless running commentary.
