KTR's Coronation on Cards in Telangana?

The following article was written for MyInd Makers. Pasting it here for reference:
Ever since KCR appointed his son KTR as the working president of the party in 2018, rumours were strong that it is just a matter of time before KTR becomes the Chief Minister too. KCR began speaking about a Federal Front before the 2019 elections and was envisioning a national role for himself. As is his wont, he made strong statements against the BJP and the Congress at that time. Many people viewed his utterances and desire for a larger national role as the stage setting for making his son the CM.
The mandate of the people in 2019 though bought all these plans to a grinding halt. KCR had to refocus on Telangana and the governance here. The rumour mills were again abuzz a few months after the 2019 elections. They were so strong then that KCR himself had to clarify in the Assembly that he will remain the Chief Minister and has no plans to make KTR the CM!
An unprecedented crisis in the form of COVID then attacked the country, so every other thing was put on the side burner. The exclusive focus was on combating this crisis. As the crisis went on month after month, KCR became less visible and KTR more. Infact, KTR even conducted the cabinet meeting one day (Apparently, that meeting went on for 8 hours!). When criticism was mounting, KTR had to clarify that this meeting was conducted by him because all topics up for discussion were coming under the ambit of the ministerial portfolios he holds (He is IT, Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Industries minister – that’s a pretty rich profile!)
When BJP won the Dubbaka by-poll, the reason for TRS loss was sought to be pinned onto Harish Rao (Finance Minister, nephew of KCR and a very powerful TRS leader). Rumour mills again began circulating that KTR would be made CM after TRS wins the GHMC polls - KTR was in charge of these polls and a victory here meant he is better than Harish Rao! KTR was asked this question in the runup to the polls and he emphatically replied that there is no plan to replace KCR as the Chief Minister. The mandate of the people again put a stop to the rumour mills because TRS suffered a significant defeat in the GHMC elections.
But this time, the rumour mills were silent only for a few days. And when they became active again, certain sections were even getting bored of the same thing surfacing again and again. However, this time the rumours were circulated by senior ministers of the government. We were told that KTR would be made CM and the party would have two working Presidents – Harish Rao and Eetala Rajender (current Health minister, floor leader of TRS from 2004 to 2014, Finance minister from 2014 to 2018) so that all sections of the party are happy with the new responsibilities.
Senior minister after senior minister kept leaking this information to various media outlets. As of today, we even have dates being circulated – this change can happen as soon as February it seems! Taking up the cue, party leaders have even started introducing KTR as future CM, in various programs that he is Chief Guest of! And this time KTR isn’t even trying to squash these rumours. Neither has he made attempts to tell his leaders not to introduce him as the future CM!
All this also begs the question – what would KCR do? As of now, no one knows! Maybe his health isn’t permitting to bear the stress and burden of this post. Maybe he actually will start talking to other state parties and try to build a Federal Front. Or maybe he will just retire!
KTR as CM would definitely not have the same standing that his father has. Failures at recent electoral outings (after he became Working President of the party) would definitely be seen as him not yet having a complete grip. Harish Rao’s seniority and also a mass base within the party would definitely be a problem that KTR will continue to face, if more electoral setbacks happen under KTR’s leadership.
We now have to wait for the day these rumours become the reality, because with senior ministers now joining the bandwagon, this event doesn’t look unlikely anymore. It’s just a matter of time indeed!
