The genius of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and how he simplified the complexities of music and lyrics

I think it was the year 1997. S.P.Balasubramanyam was the host of the very popular Telugu music reality show on ETV – Paduta Teeyaga. The final of that year was telecast for about 3 hours. True legends of the cinema world were the judges. And in the midst of this, another legend, Saluri Rajeshwara Rao was wheeled onto the stage and we could see a lot of emotion on the stage. And then of course the entire 3 hours was a treat to ears not just because of the music but because of the dialogue around the music. And then my aunt called up my mom to discuss about how beautiful the entire program was. I never knew they had interest in music, let alone discuss about a program on music!
And that to me, is SPB’s biggest contribution to the telugu people. Because that is the story of almost every household in the Telugu states. How SPB used the medium of TV to simplify music and connect with people is simply legendary. His shows were always a treat to watch, because he made us connect to the music. Suddenly we have all of us talking about ragam, thalam etc. We have dining room discussions and jokes on voice, variations and modulations! SPB bought music close to hearts and homes like no one ever did. He anchored this program for nearly two decades and never once fell into the trap of “reality TV shows” where drama precedes everything else. No one else could have done what he did and how he did it.
And not just music, SPB's focus on language and its intricacies during his music programs is also equally legendary. His simplified explanation of complicated lyrics is an art in itself. No one else could have done what he did and how he did it. Is it even possible to put in words, the impact SPB had on crores of people?
We have to also remember that SPB was not just a singer. He was a genius. Not just because he acted in movies, composed music, produced movies and even danced with Prabhu Deva in a movie! But because he sang more than 40,000 songs in more than 15 languages of India, without once failing to understand the nuances of the language he was singing in. It’s one thing for us to understand multiple languages. It’s a whole different level to learn the language to the extent of the listener thinking that the singer is a native of that language! Imagine knowing so many languages, thinking in that language while singing the songs and then switching to do the same thing in another language, back-to-back!
You feel happy, there is an SPB song that you always preferred to listen. You feel sad, there is an SPB song that you always preferred to listen. You feel devotional, his rendition is right there. You want a lullaby, the song is right there. You want intricacy, the song is right there. You want peppy, it’s there. You name the emotion, there is his song available right there. There is a best SPB song in every emotion that we can think of!
SPB is that rare genius who has truly enriched our lives. He bought music into our homes and hearts. As someone mentioned on social media, Rest in Melody SPB garu. Rest in Melody.
