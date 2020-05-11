Lockdown and the English media in India

While the English media is busy peddling lies and their agenda- we lost sight of some remarkable success stories of how different state govts in India have effectively implemented the lock-down.This gang will continue to write that lock-down failed. Numbers wouldn't lie though
As of today (May 11th), nearly 33% of total cases in India are just from ONE state. Nearly 70% of cases are from the top 5 states - Mah, Guj, TN, Delhi and Rajasthan. Remarkable containment by the remaining 23 states. But we only hear of Kerala model and "Best CM".
They never told us why Karnataka had such remarkably low numbers. But today (May 11), they tell us that K'taka had the highest number so far -54. 54 cases in a day, nearly 50 days after lock-down. Why isn't this model being studied in the media?
Andhra Pradesh, despite the onslaught of "single source" cases, is consistently reporting 50-70 cases a day. For a population of >5 crores, why aren't we hearing more about how this containment was done?
For all the -ve press Haryana and Bihar get, their numbers have been remarkably low. What did they do right? Perhaps we will never get to know.
How does Odisha have such low numbers? What did they do right? How did the people and the government make this possible? We'll perhaps never know. Uttarakhand, Puducherry, the entire North-east - every single one of them did an awesome job with the lock-down and containment. Yet no stories about them.
The cynicism and agenda of the English media gang is simply very nauseating. We deserve a better media that disseminates the right information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment