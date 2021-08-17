List of books read so far ...

This blogpost is an attempt to maintain a list of books I have read so far. It was only recently that I started writing about some of these books (So far, only 3 though!). I've hyperlinked those blogs too. I hope to pick up the habit of writing more about the books I read :).
The below sequence is random!
|
S. No
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
1
|
The Last Frontier
|
Alistair Maclean
|
2
|
The Golden Gate
|
Alistair Maclean
|
3
|
Night without end
|
Alistair Maclean
|
4
|
The immortals of Meluha
|
Amish Tripathi
|
5
|
The Secret of the Nagas
|
Amish Tripathi
|
6
|
The oath of the Vayuputras
|
Amish Tripathi
|
7
|
Scion of Ikshavaku
|
Amish Tripathi
|
8
|
Raavan
|
Amish Tripathi
|
9
|
Ignited Minds
|
APJ Abdul Kalam
|
10
|
Wings of Fire
|
APJ Abdul Kalam
|
11
|
The Final Diagnosis
|
Arthur Hailey
|
12
|
Airport
|
Arthur Hailey
|
13
|
Strong Medicine
|
Arthur Hailey
|
14
|
Worshipping False Gods
|
Arun Shourie
|
15
|
Does He know a Mother's heart
|
Arun Shourie
|
16
|
Eminent Historians
|
Arun Shourie
|
17
|
Governance
|
Arun Shourie
|
18
|
Anita gets Bail
|
Arun Shourie
|
19
|
Transforming India
|
Atanu Dey
|
20
|
The Fountainhead
|
Ayn Rand
|
21
|
Saluting our heroes
|
B Shantanu
|
22
|
Mahabharata
|
C Rajagopalachari
|
23
|
2 states
|
Chetan Bhagat
|
24
|
One night at a call centre
|
Chetan Bhagat
|
25
|
Digital Fortress
|
Dan Brown
|
26
|
Da Vinci Code
|
Dan Brown
|
27
|
Deception Point
|
Dan Brown
|
28
|
The Camel Club
|
David Baldacci
|
29
|
Hell's Corner
|
David Baldacci
|
30
|
First Family
|
David Baldacci
|
31
|
The Sixth Man
|
David Baldacci
|
32
|
The forgotten
|
David Baldacci
|
33
|
Saving Faith
|
David Baldacci
|
34
|
The Guilty
|
David Baldacci
|
35
|
The Fallen
|
David Baldacci
|
36
|
King and Maxwell
|
David Baldacci
|
37
|
Love Story
|
Erich Segal
|
38
|
Man, woman and child
|
Erich Segal
|
39
|
Acts of Faith
|
Erich Segal
|
40
|
Prizes
|
Erich Segal
|
41
|
Doctors
|
Erich Segal
|
42
|
Only Love...
|
Erich Segal
|
43
|
The Class
|
Erich Segal
|
44
|
Gone Girl
|
Gillian Flynn
|
45
|
To kill a Mockingbird
|
Harper Lee
|
46
|
A quiver full of arrows
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
47
|
The Prodigal Daughter
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
48
|
The Eleventh Commandment
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
49
|
Sons of Fortune
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
50
|
False Impressions
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
51
|
Kane and Abel
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
52
|
The Twelve Red Herrings
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
53
|
Not a penny more, Not a penny less
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
54
|
First Among Equals
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
55
|
The Fourth Estate
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
56
|
As the crow flies
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
57
|
Honor among thieves
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
58
|
A matter of Honour
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
59
|
Shall we tell the President
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
60
|
Paths of Glory
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
61
|
A twist in the tale
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
62
|
Cat'O Nine tales
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
63
|
Heads you win
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
64
|
Nothing Ventured
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
65
|
Tell Tale
|
Jeffrey Archer
|
66
|
The Firm
|
John Grisham
|
67
|
Runaway Jury
|
John Grisham
|
68
|
The Broker
|
John Grisham
|
69
|
A Time to kill
|
John Grisham
|
70
|
The Pelican Brief
|
John Grisham
|
71
|
The Chamber
|
John Grisham
|
72
|
A thousand splendid suns
|
Khaled Hosineni
|
73
|
Train to Pakistan
|
Kushwant Singh
|
74
|
My Country, My Life
|
L.K.Advani
|
75
|
The Enemy
|
Lee Child
|
76
|
The Godfather
|
Mario Puzzo
|
77
|
Airframe
|
Michael Crichton
|
78
|
Disclosure
|
Michael Crichton
|
79
|
A case of need
|
Michael Crichton
|
80
|
The Andromeda Strain
|
Michael Crichton
|
81
|
Everybody loves a good drought
|
P Sainath
|
82
|
The Insider
|
P.V.Narasimha Rao
|
83
|
The Kalam Effect
|
PM Nair
|
84
|
Indian Public Administration
|
Ramesh Arora
|
85
|
Nehru - A troubled Legacy
|
RNP Singh
|
86
|
The Matarese circle
|
Robert Ludlum
|
87
|
Abduction
|
Robin Cook
|
88
|
Vital Signs
|
Robin Cook
|
89
|
Terminal
|
Robin Cook
|
90
|
Harmful Intent
|
Robin Cook
|
91
|
Mortal Fear
|
Robin Cook
|
92
|
Coma
|
Robin Cook
|
93
|
The Accidental Prime Minister
|
Sanjaya Baru
|
94
|
If Tomorrow Comes
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
95
|
The Sky is Falling
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
96
|
Tell me your dreams
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
97
|
Rage of Angels
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
98
|
Master of the Game
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
99
|
Nothing Lasts Forever
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
100
|
Are you afraid of the dark?
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
101
|
The Best Laid Plans
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
102
|
Morning, Noon and Night
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
103
|
Memories of Midnight
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
104
|
The Other Side of Midnight
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
105
|
The Naked Face
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
106
|
The Sands of Time
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
107
|
Windmills of Gods
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
108
|
The Doomsday Conspiracy
|
Sidney Sheldon
|
109
|
To the last bullet
|
Vinita Kamte
|
110
|
The Black Widow
|
Daniel Silva
|
111
|
Pranab Mukherjee
|
112
|
Gautam Chintamani
|
113
|
Jugalbandi
|
Vinay Sitapati
|
114
|
Half Lion
|
Vinay Sitapati
|
115
|
The Couple Next Door
|
Shari Lapena
|
116
|
The Silent Patient
|
Alex Michaelides
|
117
|
Criss Cross
|
James Patterson
|
118
|
Sai Swaroopa
|
119
|
The Black Book
|
James Patterson
|
120
|
House of Spies
|
Daniel Silva
|
121
|
Bad Blood
|
John Carreyrou
|
122
|
When breath becomes Air
|
Paul Kalanithi
|
123
|
Many Lives, Many Masters
|
Brian Weiss
|
124
|
Heart
|
Sandeep Jauhar
|
125
|
Presumed Innocent
|
Scott Turrow
|
126
|
Newcomer
|
Keigo Higashino
|
127
|
Sita's sister
|
Kavita Kane
|
128
|
The woman in the window
|
A.J.Finn
