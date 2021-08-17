Tuesday, August 17, 2021

List of books read so far ...

 

This blogpost is an attempt to maintain a list of books I have read so far. It was only recently that I started writing about some of these books (So far, only 3 though!). I've hyperlinked those blogs too. I hope to pick up the habit of writing more about the books I read :). 

The below sequence is random! 

S. No

Book Name

Author

1

The Last Frontier

Alistair Maclean

2

The Golden Gate

Alistair Maclean

3

Night without end

Alistair Maclean

4

The immortals of Meluha

Amish Tripathi

5

The Secret of the Nagas

Amish Tripathi

6

The oath of the Vayuputras

Amish Tripathi

7

Scion of Ikshavaku

Amish Tripathi

8

Raavan

Amish Tripathi

9

Ignited Minds

APJ Abdul Kalam

10

Wings of Fire

APJ Abdul Kalam

11

The Final Diagnosis

Arthur Hailey

12

Airport

Arthur Hailey

13

Strong Medicine

Arthur Hailey

14

Worshipping False Gods

Arun Shourie

15

Does He know a Mother's heart

Arun Shourie

16

Eminent Historians

Arun Shourie

17

Governance

Arun Shourie

18

Anita gets Bail

Arun Shourie

19

Transforming India

Atanu Dey

20

The Fountainhead

Ayn Rand

21

Saluting our heroes

B Shantanu

22

Mahabharata

C Rajagopalachari

23

2 states

Chetan Bhagat

24

One night at a call centre

Chetan Bhagat

25

Digital Fortress

Dan Brown

26

Da Vinci Code

Dan Brown

27

Deception Point

Dan Brown

28

The Camel Club

David Baldacci

29

Hell's Corner

David Baldacci

30

First Family

David Baldacci

31

The Sixth Man

David Baldacci

32

The forgotten

David Baldacci

33

Saving Faith

David Baldacci

34

The Guilty

David Baldacci

35

The Fallen

David Baldacci

36

King and Maxwell

David Baldacci

37

Love Story

Erich Segal

38

Man, woman and child

Erich Segal

39

Acts of Faith

Erich Segal

40

Prizes

Erich Segal

41

Doctors

Erich Segal

42

Only Love...

Erich Segal

43

The Class

Erich Segal

44

Gone Girl

Gillian Flynn

45

To kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee

46

A quiver full of arrows

Jeffrey Archer

47

The Prodigal Daughter

Jeffrey Archer

48

The Eleventh Commandment

Jeffrey Archer

49

Sons of Fortune

Jeffrey Archer

50

False Impressions

Jeffrey Archer

51

Kane and Abel

Jeffrey Archer

52

The Twelve Red Herrings

Jeffrey Archer

53

Not a penny more, Not a penny less

Jeffrey Archer

54

First Among Equals

Jeffrey Archer

55

The Fourth Estate

Jeffrey Archer

56

As the crow flies

Jeffrey Archer

57

Honor among thieves

Jeffrey Archer

58

A matter of Honour

Jeffrey Archer

59

Shall we tell the President

Jeffrey Archer

60

Paths of Glory

Jeffrey Archer

61

A twist in the tale

Jeffrey Archer

62

Cat'O Nine tales

Jeffrey Archer

63

Heads you win

Jeffrey Archer

64

Nothing Ventured

Jeffrey Archer

65

Tell Tale

Jeffrey Archer

66

The Firm

John Grisham

67

Runaway Jury

John Grisham

68

The Broker

John Grisham

69

A Time to kill

John Grisham

70

The Pelican Brief

John Grisham

71

The Chamber

John Grisham

72

A thousand splendid suns

Khaled Hosineni

73

Train to Pakistan

Kushwant Singh

74

My Country, My Life

L.K.Advani

75

The Enemy

Lee Child

76

The Godfather

Mario Puzzo

77

Airframe

Michael Crichton

78

Disclosure

Michael Crichton

79

A case of need

Michael Crichton

80

The Andromeda Strain

Michael Crichton

81

Everybody loves a good drought

P Sainath

82

The Insider

P.V.Narasimha Rao

83

The Kalam Effect

PM Nair

84

Indian Public Administration

Ramesh Arora

85

Nehru - A troubled Legacy

RNP Singh

86

The Matarese circle

Robert Ludlum

87

Abduction

Robin Cook

88

Vital Signs

Robin Cook

89

Terminal

Robin Cook

90

Harmful Intent

Robin Cook

91

Mortal Fear

Robin Cook

92

Coma

Robin Cook

93

The Accidental Prime Minister

Sanjaya Baru

94

If Tomorrow Comes

Sidney Sheldon

95

The Sky is Falling

Sidney Sheldon

96

Tell me your dreams

Sidney Sheldon

97

Rage of Angels

Sidney Sheldon

98

Master of the Game

Sidney Sheldon

99

Nothing Lasts Forever

Sidney Sheldon

100

Are you afraid of the dark?

Sidney Sheldon

101

The Best Laid Plans

Sidney Sheldon

102

Morning, Noon and Night

Sidney Sheldon

103

Memories of Midnight

Sidney Sheldon

104

The Other Side of Midnight

Sidney Sheldon

105

The Naked Face

Sidney Sheldon

106

The Sands of Time

Sidney Sheldon

107

Windmills of Gods

Sidney Sheldon

108

The Doomsday Conspiracy

Sidney Sheldon

109

To the last bullet

Vinita Kamte

110

The Black Widow

Daniel Silva

111

The Coalition Years

Pranab Mukherjee

112

Rajneeti

Gautam Chintamani

113

Jugalbandi

Vinay Sitapati

114

Half Lion

Vinay Sitapati

115

The Couple Next Door

Shari Lapena

116

The Silent Patient

Alex Michaelides

117

Criss Cross

James Patterson

118

Unsung Valour

Sai Swaroopa

119

The Black Book

James Patterson

120

House of Spies

Daniel Silva

121

Bad Blood

John Carreyrou

122

When breath becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

123

Many Lives, Many Masters

Brian Weiss

124

Heart

Sandeep Jauhar

125

Presumed Innocent

Scott Turrow

126

Newcomer

Keigo Higashino

127

Sita's sister

Kavita Kane

128

The woman in the window

A.J.Finn

 


